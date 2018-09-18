flynas loyalty program (nasmiles) enters into a strategic partnership with Visa

Through this partnership, flynas will build a unique and powerful partnership that leverages Visa’s global innovation leadership, cutting-edge data analytics capabilities, strong consulting experience and best in class digital platforms to drive flynas consumer loyalty.

Riyadh: flynas , the Saudi national air carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the world’s digital payments leader, Visa. The partnership comes in line with flynas ’ commitment to enhance innovative solutions through its loyalty program (nasmiles).

Remarking on this partnership, Osamah Alnuaiser, Director of Loyalty Program in flynas said: “We always strive to ensure that our valued passengers are not only offered the best service, but also are rewarded for their travel with flynas. The nasmiles loyalty program is a critical component in flynas’ ability to offer a superior and rewarding travel experience to our passengers, and we have just finalized our strategic partnership with Visa to further capitalize on and support our continuous growth. We are delighted to partner with Visa to drive increased loyalty among our passengers across the world leveraging Visa’s digital assets and global best practices.”

Ali Bailoun, General Manager of KSA, Visa – said: “We are delighted to work with flynas on enhancing the airline’s loyalty program across the country. Through our partnership, we will develop a compelling customer proposition that leverages the global acceptance, security and convenience of our market-leading digital payments solutions. This partnership is a testament to our endeavor to empower our partners and provide our cardholders with a seamless and enriched travel experience.”

The loyalty program (nasmiles) is considered one of the most rewarding airline frequent flyer programs in the Middle East, designed to reward passengers each time they fly with flynas. Passengers can sign up for nasmiles through the flynas website or mobile application to oversee all aspects of their membership. Members can earn and redeem their SMILE Points when purchasing flights, choosing the best seat, purchasing excess baggage and obtaining exclusive access to selected airport lounges across flynas network.

About flynas:

Established in 2007, flynas is the national Saudi Carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East with a fleet of 30 Airbus A320 Aircraft, operating over 1,100 flights weekly to 17 domestic destinations and 53 international destinations. Since its launch, flynas has successfully carried more than 38 million passengers from its bases of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha.

flynas’ high value offerings, on-time performance and superior customer service earned flynas the award for Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline from World Travel Awards 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, as well as the prestigious Skytrax Award for Middle East’s Best Low-Cost Airline in 2017 and 2018.

For more information, visit www.flynas.com

About Visa Inc.:

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit

www.visamiddleast.com, visanewsmena.tumblr.com or follow us on Twitter @Visamiddleeast

