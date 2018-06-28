flydubai marks first direct flight between Dubai and Sicily
A senior delegation from Dubai, including H.E. Liborio Stellino, the Ambassador of Italy in the UAE, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for flydubai, Thierry Aucoc, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (Europe & Russian Federation) for Emirates, arrived at Catania International Airport (CTA) to mark the start of direct flights between Dubai and Sicily. The delegation was met on the ground by Muhannad Alnaqbi, Deputy Head of the UAE Mission to Italy, and by Nico Torrisi, Chief Executive Officer for Società Aeroporto Catania (SAC). On arrival, the flight was met with a traditional water cannon salute.
H.E. Liborio Stellino, Italy’s Ambassador to the UAE, said: “The new flydubai connection with Catania will enable, in an effective way, for the South of Italy to be directly linked to Dubai’s extensive air network. It is therefore favourably perceived as part and parcel of the multifaceted and comprehensive Italy-UAE partnership. Such a positive development in connectivity is going to become immediately a very useful tool for both countries, a win-win approach, creating enhanced results and a successful impact on the tourism and trade sector.”
Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for flydubai, said: “We were the first airline in the Middle East to take delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. As part of today’s inaugural, we have announced that Catania is one of the destinations on our growing network to be regularly served by the newest aircraft in our fleet. The convenience of direct flights from Dubai as well as onward connections opens up the world to our passengers. flydubai’s professional and friendly service onboard and the comfort of our new aircraft with a flat-bed in Business Class will ensure our passengers enjoy an exceptional travel experience.”
Emirates will codeshare on this route as part of the Emirates flydubai partnership announced in July 2017. For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in Business and Economy classes. With the partnership, passengers from the hundreds of destinations spanning six continents in over 80 countries will have an opportunity to travel to Catania via Dubai.
Thierry Aucoc, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (Europe & Russian Federation) for Emirates said, “Our partnership with flydubai enables travellers in Catania and the greater surrounding area to easily access destinations across Emirates network, particularly Dubai, Thailand, Australia, Egypt and China, all of which are popular for local travellers. We also expect the route to boost the number of visitors to the region, particularly from key inbound markets like Melbourne and Sydney.”
Catania is the second largest city on the Island of Sicily and is known for its rich culture, arts and history. Sicily is filled with museums, monuments and the well-known Mount Etna. In addition, the island is popular for its spectacular beaches and culinary delights, including pasta, seafood and pastries.
Nico Torrisi, Chief Executive Officer for Società Aeroporto Catania (SAC), said: "The launch of new direct flight between Catania and Dubai provides easy access to Sicily from a major world aviation hub. This supports the promotion of Sicily as a unique destination with rich art and history making it popular among tourists from Dubai, Far East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In addition, it will further stimulate trade and help to attract direct investment to Sicily."
The inaugural programme in Sicily included a press conference for local media as well as journalists from Rome and Milan and concluded with a dinner for key travel trade partners. In addition, flydubai brought a group of media and social media influencers from the UAE, GCC and India to showcase Catania and Sicily as a preferred tourist destination.
Flight Details
flydubai’s flights to Catania started on 13 June 2018.
flydubai flight FZ767/FZ768 operates between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Catania Airport (CTA).
Business Class return fares from Dubai to Catania start at AED 9,745 and are inclusive of all taxes and 40kg checked baggage. Economy Class return fares from Dubai to Catania start at AED 1,895 including 7kg of hand baggage.
Flights can be booked through flydubai’s website (flydubai.com), the official flydubai app, Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.
For competitive travel packages visit Holidays by flydubai which provides passengers with thousands of hotel options that suit all budgets and ancillary services including airport transfers, sightseeing packages, UAE visa facilitation, car rental and excursions all available within a single booking process.
For the full timetable and fares, visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.