du wins Telecom Company of the Year at The Filipino Times Awards

Ab du l Wahed Juma, Executive Vice President at du said: “It is a proud moment for all of us at du and this award is a testament to our customer centric approach. The Filipino community is instrumental in the ongoing development of the UAE. We aim to help them keep ties strong by frequently calling their loved ones through our specialised bundles that offer the best value in terms of quality and cost. du would like to thank The Filipino Times Awards for acknowledging our endeavours to provide value-added services to Kabayans in the UAE.”

Dubai, UAE: du , from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) , has been awarded Telecom Company of the Year under the Preferred Brands category at The Filipino Times Awards (TFT Awards) at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. The telco has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion - ensuring that UAE residents across all nationalities are able to benefit from the convenience of its solutions and pro du cts.

du helps its Filipino customers stay in touch with family and friends in the Philippines by offering the most attractive calling rates at just 38 fils per minute. Additionally, the Kabayan bundle is designed to fit individual budgets and lifestyles giving subscribers a chance to call loved ones in the Philippines and the UAE, enjoy chatting, send cute animated stickers and leave personalised voice messages on social applications, search for a job, stay up-to-date on all the latest Filipino showbiz, and much more!

Offering innovative and reliable solutions for everyday needs and ensuring 24/7 support throughout this process is du’s way of ensuring high level of satisfaction amongst our customers.

Now on its 4th year, The Filipino Times Awards is the most prestigious award-giving body for Filipinos in the Middle East, set to recognise Filipino change makers and leading brands who have introduced innovative solutions and improved the daily lives of OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers) in the UAE.

About du

du is a vibrant and multiple award-winning telecommunications service provider serving 9 million individual customers with its mobile, fixedline, broadband internet, and Home services over its 4G LTE network. du also caters to over 100,000 UAE businesses with its vast range of ICT and managed services. Since its launch in 2007, du has many UAE firsts to its credit, including introduction of Pay by the Second® billing system, IPTV and self-service portal.

du is ideally placed to support the realisation of UAE Vision 2021 and transformation of Dubai into a Smart City. du is also the official strategic partner of the Smart Dubai Office and the platform provider for Smart Dubai. Following the successful testing of the Middle East’s first Internet of Things (IoT) network, du is on course to complete deployment of its IoT network in 2016.

Brand Finance ranked du as the 12th most valuable brand in the Middle East in 2016. du previously won the coveted Brand of the year title by Superbrands Middle East in 2013. The company has been recognised with several other awards such as ISO 27001 certification of Managed Security Services and having the distinction of opening UAE’s first LEED Platinum Certified Green Shop. du also has the unique distinction of the first telecom in the world to release Sustainability Report based on GRI-G4 guidelines in 2014. du is also credited with du’s world-class teleport is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and ranked among the top teleports in the world by World teleport Association.

du is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 19.75 percent by Mubadala Development Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates Communications and Technology LLC and the remaining by public shareholders. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company trades under the name ‘du’.

