du inks pact with ADGM to support Digital Transformation Agenda

The MoU sets a formal framework for du to work with ADGM in exploring and developing technology infrastructure, innovation platforms, potential business opportunities, digital services, pilot projects, among others within ADGM and Abu Dhabi.

Dubai, UAE : du , from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) has announced a new partnership with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre based in Abu Dhabi, to facilitate its digital transformation agenda. The Memoran du m of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Khalid Al Suwaidi, Chief Operating Officer of ADGM and Osman Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of EITC , and witnessed by His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman at ADGM and His Excellency Mohamed Al Hussaini, Chairman at EITC

Speaking on the occasion, Osman Sultan, Chief Executive Officer at EITC , said: “The strategic alliance with Abu Dhabi Global Market is a reflection of the confidence and trust reposed in brand du, in undertaking the digital and ICT transformation agenda. The mandate, will provide du the opportunity to collaborate in the development of bespoke mission critical solutions and innovative experiential services that will propel ADGM with a defining competitive digital advantage.

Khalid Al Suwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at ADGM said: “We are pleased to enter a new partnership with du to jointly explore and review transformational initiatives that offer bespoke solutions and innovative services to better service ADGM, its community of business and entities on Al Maryah Island. I look forward to working with du and its team to enhance the communications and information technology offerings that will support ADGM in its role as an international financial centre and global business hub.”

du is committed to partnering with UAE businesses as a preferred partner of choice to deliver end-to-end bespoke ICT solutions and become a driving force behind the resilient and sustainable digital transformation for enterprise customers.

