du announces revamp of FM Transmission Platform provided to Dubai Media Incorporated.

Dubai, UAE: du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) confirmed that it will be working to revitalise its FM Transmission Platform provided to Dubai Media Incorporated ‘s ( DMI ). This latest announcement from the telco came du ring CABSAT 2018, the region’s largest conference for broadcasting, satellite, and digital entertainment professionals. CABSAT was held from January 14-16, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We are pleased to announce that DMI has renewed their trust with du for the provision of their services. We offer a best-in-class FM transmitter system, which uses the latest, and most innovative, technology on the market. du is seasoned in providing high quality end-to-end media solutions, which includes radio services, and so we are confident in our expertise, and ability, to seamlessly support DMI with this project,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, Deputy CEO of EITC .

“At DMI we are committed to our viewers and ensuring that they have the best broadcasting experiences with us, on the radio and on the TV. Therefore, as part of our efforts to enhance their experiences with us, we have partnered with du who will assist in upgrading the FM Transmission Platform and services provided to us. This, we believe, will further enhance our viewer’s overall services with us as an organisation,” said Saleh Lootah, Deputy CEO of Technical Support, DMI.

During the event, the telco also demonstrated its managed broadcast services, and its integrated suite of satellite, fibre networks, media asset management and over-the-top (OTT) solutions for high-quality management and distribution of content. The provision of such services is enabled by du’s world-class Teleport in Jebel Ali, Dubai, for which it was lauded with a Tier 3 certification under the World Teleport Association’s (WTA) Teleport Certification Program, the only teleport in the Middle East region to receive this prestigious certification.

CABSAT is the largest broadcast and satellite communications event in the region and serves as a global platform for both regional and international carriers active within the Middle East market. Over 15,000 industry leaders are expected to attend the event, which will encompass exhibition halls, C-Level conferences and networking opportunities for all attendees.

At this year’s CABSAT, the du stand is located at #ZB2-A70, and the event is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center.

About du

du is a vibrant and multiple award-winning telecommunications service provider serving 9 million individual customers with its mobile, fixedline, broadband internet, and Home services over its 4G LTE network. du also caters to over 100,000 UAE businesses with its vast range of ICT and managed services. Since its launch in 2007, du has many UAE firsts to its credit, including introduction of Pay by the Second® billing system, IPTV and self-service portal.

du is ideally placed to support the realisation of UAE Vision 2021 and transformation of Dubai into a Smart City. du is also the official strategic partner of the Smart Dubai Office and the platform provider for Smart Dubai. Following the successful testing of the Middle East’s first Internet of Things (IoT) network, du is on course to complete deployment of its IoT network in 2016.

Brand Finance ranked du as the 12th most valuable brand in the Middle East in 2016. du previously won the coveted Brand of the year title by Superbrands Middle East in 2013. The company has been recognised with several other awards such as ISO 27001 certification of Managed Security Services and having the distinction of opening UAE’s first LEED Platinum Certified Green Shop. du also has the unique distinction of the first telecom in the world to release Sustainability Report based on GRI-G4 guidelines in 2014. du is also credited with du’s world-class teleport is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and ranked among the top teleports in the world by World teleport Association.

du is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 19.75 percent by Mubadala Development Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates Communications and Technology LLC and the remaining by public shareholders. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company trades under the name ‘du’.

About Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company PJSC (EITC)

The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) was founded in 2005 as the UAE’s second licensed telecommunications provider. EITC is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 19.75 percent by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates Communications and Technology LLC and the remaining by public shareholders. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company trades under the name ‘du’.

