du Launches New du Concierge Service for Premium Customers

du has developed du Concierge exclusively for premium postpaid customers. Members will enjoy an array of services including du’s 24/7 personal assistant global services, which will be available on-call or via WhatsApp to ensure personalised experiences.

Dubai, UAE - du – an entity of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company , today announced that it has launched du Concierge – a new indivi du alised concierge service for pre-selected premium customers. To be available by invitation only, and free of any charge, customers with access to the service will enjoy a lifestyle programme designed to provide a world class bouquet of individualised concierge services throughout the year. The initiative is in-line with du’s efforts to offer superior customer-centric experiences.

Fahad AlHassawi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) , said: “As part of our efforts to enhance the lifestyle of our customers and provide superior experiences, we are delighted to launch this unique service for our premium customers, enabling them to access what they want anytime and anywhere. du Concierge frees up our customers’ valuable time through a bespoke and smooth user experience, adding a touch of luxury to their busy lives.”

To be managed by Peacock Concierge, the bespoke lifestyle programme also provides messenger services in Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain dedicated to handling customers’ demanding requests with utmost confidentiality, speed and efficiency.

Advertisement

“du Concierge presents the perfect example of how du continuously provides customers with convenience beyond the realm of telecommunications. du Concierge is a personalized service that truly reflects our mission of adding life to life,” AlHassawi added.

Commenting on the occasion, Hassan Al-Suwaidi, President and CEO, Peacock Concierge, said: “We are excited to foray into the UAE market through our partnership with du. We are certain that our considerable international expertise in providing high-quality, luxury concierge services will receive a positive response from du customers.”

Other benefits as part of du Concierge include:

24/7 Concierge and Personal Assistant services

- Assisting customers general enquiries, booking your airline tickets, planning vacations, supporting your Visa applications and reservations.

- Assisting customers general enquiries, booking your airline tickets, planning vacations, supporting your Visa applications and reservations. Professional messenger service.

Valet parking at some of UAE’s most prime locations.

Meet and Greet services at UAE airports.

Personal Reminders and alerts.

Global limousine service

For more information please visit: www.du.ae/duconcierge

-Ends-

About du

du is a vibrant and multiple award-winning telecommunications service provider serving 9 million individual customers with its mobile, fixedline, broadband internet, and Home services over its 4G LTE network. du also caters to over 100,000 UAE businesses with its vast range of ICT and managed services. Since its launch in 2007, du has many UAE firsts to its credit, including introduction of Pay by the Second® billing system, IPTV and self-service portal.

du is ideally placed to support the realisation of UAE Vision 2021 and transformation of Dubai into a Smart City. du is also the official strategic partner of the Smart Dubai Office and the platform provider for Smart Dubai. Following the successful testing of the Middle East’s first Internet of Things (IoT) network, du is on course to complete deployment of its IoT network in 2016.

Brand Finance ranked du as the 12th most valuable brand in the Middle East in 2016. du previously won the coveted Brand of the year title by Superbrands Middle East in 2013. The company has been recognised with several other awards such as ISO 27001 certification of Managed Security Services and having the distinction of opening UAE’s first LEED Platinum Certified Green Shop. du also has the unique distinction of the first telecom in the world to release Sustainability Report based on GRI-G4 guidelines in 2014. du is also credited with du’s world-class teleport is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and ranked among the top teleports in the world by World teleport Association.

du is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 19.75 percent by Mubadala Development Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates Communications and Technology LLC and the remaining by public shareholders. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company trades under the name ‘du’.

About Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company PJSC (EITC)

The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) was founded in 2005 as the UAE’s second licensed telecommunications provider. EITC is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 19.75 percent by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates Communications and Technology LLC and the remaining by public shareholders. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company trades under the name ‘du’.

Saugat Chatterjee

PR Lead (B2B) Commercial

du

Mobile: +971 55 936 7045

Email: saugat.chatterjee@du.ae

Salma Chalak

Associate Communication Manager

MSLGROUP

M:+971 55 144 3109

Email: salma.chalak@mslgroup.com

© Press Release 2018