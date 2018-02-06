ZonesCorp meets with leading Indian companies during Abu Dhabi Investment Week

Abu Dhabi: - ZonesCorp , the largest developer and operator of purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, is meeting with a number of leading Indian companies during Abu Dhabi Investment Week in a series of high level one on one meetings and a discussion forum with government entities from Abu Dhabi in Delhi (Feb 6th) , Gurgaon(Feb 7th), Chandigarh (Feb 7th) and Mumbai (Feb 9th).

Furthermore, through its participation in Abu Dhabi Investment Week, ZonesCorp seeks to highlight Abu Dhabi’s unique position globally, as well as to attract potential investments to various industrial sectors of the corporation’s economic zones. ZonesCorp is keen to network with investors and support their projects in line with Abu Dhabi Government's vision to transform the Emirate into an economic and business hub, while seeking new opportunities for growth and collaborations with potential Indian investors and pursuant with the Abu Dhabi vision 2030.

The Indian companies meeting with ZonesCorp represent a range of sectors including mobile technology, industrial materials, FMCG, automotive, and packaging. During the meetings ZonesCorp is presenting an array of investment opportunities available to Indian businesses looking to expand in the UAE capital and access the wider MENA region (Middle East & North Africa).

Commenting on the event, HE Saeed Eisa Al Khyeli, Director General of ZonesCorp, said: “Our aim is to present new business opportunities and markets for Indian investors who want to expand their businesses and enter the Middle Eastern and North African markets as well as providing a gateway to the markets of the EU. We have a unique cluster based operating model that provides a tried and tested platform for growth for Indian companies.”

ZonesCorp’s current investors will be participating and showcasing their success stories. These investors include: Hafilat, Sandstorm, Jindal, Union Copper Rod Factory, Neopharma, Power Economy, and Union Chemicals Factory. During the meetings and throughout the week, ZonesCorp is presenting the broad range of investment opportunities available in its specialized economic zones for industrial companies from India.

ZonesCorp provides an attractive operating environment for Indian investors which includes world class industrial infrastructure, an attractive tax-free environment combined with low operating costs and convenient housing for workers and a fully equipped ‘one-stop Investor Services Center and Foreign Labour Services Division that supports the end-to-end requirements of our investors during project conceptualization, set up, construction, and operation.

About The Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones (ZonesCorp)

Launched in 2004 by the Abu Dhabi Government, ZonesCorp is the largest developer and operator of purpose-built industrial zones in the UAE. We oversee five world-class, fully integrated industrial zones housing more than 650 diverse manufacturing facilities, with five additional industrial cities to be offered soon.

Our cluster-based, growth-driven industrial ecosystems offer investors flexible, readily available spaces with access to high-end infrastructure, competitively priced utilities, and convenient workers’ accommodations. Comprehensive support and facilitation solutions are provided by our Investor Services Centre.

