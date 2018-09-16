Zayed University and FANR Ink 'Environmental Radiological Monitoring' Alliance

The MoU was signed by Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University and Christer Viktorsson, Director General of FANR, at the University campus in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi - Zayed University and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing a framework of cooperation and exchange of information related to environmental radiological monitoring.

The five-year framework sealed an agreement in areas of academic, scientific, and research collaboration oriented to strengthen and advance FANR’s scientific programs in radiation measurement and associated environmental assessment and protection.

“We are very pleased to ink an agreement with the Federal Nuclear Regulatory Authority, which is mandated to protect the UAE's society and the environment from possible nuclear and radiological hazards, and are confident that this cooperation will serve as a knowledge exchange platform,” Prof. Al Mehaideb said.

He further indicated a possible opportunity to participate in selected training and workshops related to the tasks performed in the radiological environmental laboratory. “As part of this collaboration, Zayed University faculty and students will be able to attend training sessions as well as complete pre-graduation internships at the Authority. We are expecting that this cooperation will highly benefit the community benefits.”

Al Mehaideb pointed out the significance of strengthening cooperation with FANR, which comes as part of a strategic vision that serves development aspirations, especially in the fields of scientific research and training.

Attracting young people to venture into the field of radiation environmental monitoring highly concerns both ends of the agreement. Al Mehaideb said that "We shall expand their academic interest to specialize in this field, both at the undergraduate and post-graduate level, which comes in line with the UAE’s aspirations concerning their future roles within various institutional working environments.”

“Protecting the public and the environment from potential radiological or nuclear hazards is at the core of our mandate. Environmental monitoring is one of our core functions that we continuously undertake with our stakeholders to protect our people. Signing the agreement with Zayed University is a milestone that will harness both two entities’ capabilities to cater for the future research and development programme and needs of the UAE,” said Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

FANR protects the public, the workers, and the environment by implementing stringent radiation protection standards to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the application of radioactive materials. It monitors the radioactivity levels in the UAE environment through its environmental laboratory, which will be based at Zayed University, and through its 17 monitoring stations positioned in various locations across the UAE.

About the University :

Zayed University is a national and regional leader in educational innovation. Founded in 1998 and proudly bearing the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, this flagship institution has met the President’s high expectations. Today, Zayed University has two modern campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that welcome both national and international students.

About FANR:

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), set up in 2009, is the regulatory body for the nuclear sector in the United Arab Emirates. FANR regulates all nuclear activities and licenses the use of radioactive sources in the UAE. This includes regulating not only the design, siting, construction, operation and decommissioning of nuclear power plants in the country but also includes regulating radioactive material and radiation sources. FANR controls nuclear safety, security, radiation protection and safeguards, and is committed to enforcing the global accords entered into by the UAE. Learn more at www.fanr.gov.ae.

