Zayed Future Energy Prize Brings Youth to the Forefront of Sustainability
Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Zayed Future Energy Prize, the UAE’s international awards for renewable energy and sustainability brought together youth leaders in renewable energy, sustainability advocates, social influencers and past winners of the Prize for the Youth Engagement Forum on January 17, 2018.
Taking place during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Youth Engagement Forum set out to discover the essence of sustainability, expose the promise and potential of youth as a driving force for positive change in the world and inspire action in future leaders.
The interactive forum featured speakers and panellists from diverse backgrounds and sectors including Adebola Williams, Nigerian media entrepreneur and youth ambassador; Aisha Saeed Harib, Head of corporate social responsibility at Community Development Authority, Laís Higashi, President of Liter of Light, Brazil and students from winning global high school in 2017, Green School Bali.
In conjunction with the Year of Zayed, the Zayed Future Energy Prize, celebrating its 10th anniversary, recognises sustainability efforts from around the world. The Prize rewards a young generation through its Global High Schools category, which has seen students deliver on projects that have positively impacted more than 350,000 people, beyond school walls and into surrounding communities.
The Youth Engagement Forum aimed to celebrate the Prize’s anniversary and on a wider scale, inspire the youth to be part of, and lead, a growing community committed to developing sustainable solutions that will serve future generations and transform the lives of millions of people for the better.
About the Zayed Future Energy Prize
The Zayed Future Energy Prize was established by the UAE leadership in 2008 in honour of the environmental, social, and economic sustainability advocated by the nation’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. As many as 307 million people have experienced the sustainable actions of the prize’s winners. For more information, please visit www.ZayedFutureEnergyPrize.com.
About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
One of the world’s largest sustainability gatherings, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is dedicated to furthering our understanding of the major social, economic and environmental trends shaping the world’s sustainable development now and in the future, and to empowering the global community to realise viable and effective strategies to mitigate climate change. Taking place from January 13-20, 2018, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week welcomes tens of thousands of attendees; from heads of state, government ministers and international trade delegations, to local communities, as well as young people passionately engaged in energy and sustainability issues.
