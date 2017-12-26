Zain main sponsor of Kuwait's Public Relations and Customer Service Prize

H.E. the Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammed Al Abdullah Al Sabah visited Zain’s booth during the opening ceremony as he expressed his admiration of the company’s leading role in the Public Relations and Customer Service fields as well as the tremendous efforts the company exerts in enriching its social role within the community on a continuous basis.

Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, announced its main sponsorship of Kuwait’s Public Relations and Customer Service Prize for the third consecutive year. The prize, hosted by Kuwait’s Public Relations Association, comes under the patronage of H.H. the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah from December 262017 to February 42018.

Kuwait’s Public Relations Association dedicates this prize to shed light on the distinguished efforts and achievements of companies and organizations in the fields of public relations and customer service across all industries from both the public and private sectors. The event also features a number of workshops about the strategies of PR and customer service targeted at employees of ministries and organizations.

The judging committee - responsible for selecting the winners – consists of local and international PR and Customer Service experts to evaluate the participating entities as per the highest international standards. The standards include serving customers while meeting their needs, distinguished social contributions, excellent media presence, and more.

During December 2017, Zain proudly received four titles as part of the fifth Advertising Creativity Award. The award, organized by the Arab Media Forum, recognized Zain’s achievements in the Influence Category Award for Zain’s Ramadan 2017 TVC, the National Campaigns Category Award for Zain’s Kuwait National Day 2017 TVC, the Direction Category Award for Zain’s Eid 2017 TVC, as well as the Public Relations and Corporate Sustainability Creativity Award for the company’s long-list of initiatives and programs launched during 2017.

Zain’s sponsorship of Kuwait’s Public Relations and Customer Service Prize for the third consecutive year showcases its distinguished PR and media involvement, and further strengthens the company’s role as a leading private sector company launching several public relations and marketing campaigns all year round. Zain will continue supporting this very important field which carries significant and informative messaging to the public at large and the communications world as a whole, whether through traditional or modern media tools.

