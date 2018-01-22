Zain Bahrain optimises business operations using Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software

Manama, Bahrain: Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully deployed a new cloud based enterprise software solution which resulted in higher operational efficiency. The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software, combined with the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, allows the operator to rapidly analyse data, leading to better decision making and freeing up resources so that Zain Bahrain can focus on its key strength – innovating new products and services for its customers.

“Following a careful evaluation of our objectives and business plans, we decided that the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software is equipped with the flexibility and scalability we need to support our ambitious growth strategy,” said Zain Bahrain Acting Technology Director, Salah Jalal. “The Nutanix solution allows us to operate a leaner IT infrastructure for a more seamless and efficient operation, at a reduced cost. For example, the total cost of ownership was reduced significantly by 55% compared to traditional storage solutions.”

The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software combines computation, storage, and virtualisation, as well as providing analytics, allowing for further business optimisation. It offers efficiency and has practically no limitation on scalability, a key priority for Zain Bahrain as it optimizes its future growth model. Nutanix allows Zain Bahrain to utilize its ‘pay-as-you-grow’ feature to meet these growth requirements. Also by selecting the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, Zain Bahrain is able to significantly reduce the licensing cost for virtualisation, as it comes free of charge with the deployment.

Advertisement

“This robust, high performance and scalable platform requires minimum management and maintenance. The result is a reduction in data centre management man-hours and huge cost savings on individual server maintenance. Following this successful deployment in Bahrain, Zain expects to roll out the solution across all seven of its operations in the Middle East,” added Jalal.

“We are delighted to see that the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software has helped industry leaders such as Zain Bahrain to modernise its data centre for better efficiency and rapid growth,” commented Nicolas Leblanc, Senior Director of Emerging Markets and Eastern Europe for Nutanix. “It is crucial to the end-customers that Zain can analyse data quickly and accurately, and this requires a robust, high performance and scalable solution with minimum management and maintenance hassles. Our software can take care of that, so our customers can focus on delivering business values, rather than worrying about keeping the infrastructure lights on.”

-Ends-

About Zain Bahrain

Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator focused on enhancing customer experience, was awarded a mobile telecom license on 22 April, 2003 and commenced commercial operations on 28 December 2003. The operation promptly placed Bahrain on the world telecom map through the introduction of many mobile technology innovations that continue to this day with nationwide high-speed 4G LTE services being offered through the Kingdom’s most advanced mobile network. Zain Bahrain, listed on the Bahrain Bourse (Ticker: ZAINBH), is part of Zain Group, a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, which provides mobile voice and data services to over 45 million active customers. With a commercial presence in eight countries, Zain operates in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. In Lebanon, the Group manages ‘touch’ on behalf of the government. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in ‘INWI’, through a joint venture. For more information, please email info@bh.zain.com or visit: www.bh.zain.com

About Nutanix

Nutanix makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on the applications and services that power their business. The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform leverages web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design to natively converge compute, virtualization and storage into a resilient, software-defined solution with rich machine intelligence. The result is predictable performance, cloud-like infrastructure consumption, robust security, and seamless application mobility for a broad range of enterprise applications. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© Press Release 2018