Zain Bahrain optimises business operations using Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software
Major Middle East Service provider reduces TCO and removes licensing fee with Nutanix AHV Hypervisor
Manama, Bahrain: Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully deployed a new cloud based enterprise software solution which resulted in higher operational efficiency. The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software, combined with the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, allows the operator to rapidly analyse data, leading to better decision making and freeing up resources so that Zain Bahrain can focus on its key strength – innovating new products and services for its customers.
“Following a careful evaluation of our objectives and business plans, we decided that the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software is equipped with the flexibility and scalability we need to support our ambitious growth strategy,” said Zain Bahrain Acting Technology Director, Salah Jalal. “The Nutanix solution allows us to operate a leaner IT infrastructure for a more seamless and efficient operation, at a reduced cost. For example, the total cost of ownership was reduced significantly by 55% compared to traditional storage solutions.”
“We are delighted to see that the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software has helped industry leaders such as Zain Bahrain to modernise its data centre for better efficiency and rapid growth,” commented Nicolas Leblanc, Senior Director of Emerging Markets and Eastern Europe for Nutanix. “It is crucial to the end-customers that Zain can analyse data quickly and accurately, and this requires a robust, high performance and scalable solution with minimum management and maintenance hassles. Our software can take care of that, so our customers can focus on delivering business values, rather than worrying about keeping the infrastructure lights on.”
About Zain Bahrain
Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator focused on enhancing customer experience, was awarded a mobile telecom license on 22 April, 2003 and commenced commercial operations on 28 December 2003. The operation promptly placed Bahrain on the world telecom map through the introduction of many mobile technology innovations that continue to this day with nationwide high-speed 4G LTE services being offered through the Kingdom’s most advanced mobile network. Zain Bahrain, listed on the Bahrain Bourse (Ticker: ZAINBH), is part of Zain Group, a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, which provides mobile voice and data services to over 45 million active customers. With a commercial presence in eight countries, Zain operates in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. In Lebanon, the Group manages ‘touch’ on behalf of the government. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in ‘INWI’, through a joint venture. For more information, please email info@bh.zain.com or visit: www.bh.zain.com
About Nutanix
Nutanix makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on the applications and services that power their business. The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform leverages web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design to natively converge compute, virtualization and storage into a resilient, software-defined solution with rich machine intelligence. The result is predictable performance, cloud-like infrastructure consumption, robust security, and seamless application mobility for a broad range of enterprise applications. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.