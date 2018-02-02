Youth and Experiential Learning to Take Center Stage as ENEC Marks Innovation Week

ENEC to hold interactive workshops, hackathons, youth events and other activities to foster innovative thinking and the pursuit of excellence



Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) will host a range of interactive workshops, hackathons, youth events and a range of other activities to mark UAE Innovation Month and foster innovative thinking and the pursuit of excellence across all of its business units and subsidiaries.

Jointly developed by the UAE Government and private sector entities, Innovation Month is one of the largest innovation initiatives in the world. The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s global presence and increase its competitiveness on the international stage, in line with the directives of the UAE Government.

Running from 4 to 8 February, the ENEC`s program includes workshops and activities on topics such as innovation with partners, ENEC’s digitalization journey, research and development, and includes both an Innovation Majlis and a School Innovation Festival for students. The week has been designed to encourage innovative and creative thought by ENEC employees in an effort to improve productivity and refine work methods and processes.

Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Driving innovation and improving skills and capabilities are some of our key priorities and focus areas at ENEC. Innovative employees inspire creativity around them by coming up with unique solutions to challenges. Whilst ensuring the highest levels of safety and quality, we remain dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation within ENEC and the UAE as a whole, as it directly translates into increased efficiency and competitiveness.”