Youth and Experiential Learning to Take Center Stage as ENEC Marks Innovation Week
ENEC to hold interactive workshops, hackathons, youth events and other activities to foster innovative thinking and the pursuit of excellence
Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) will host a range of interactive workshops, hackathons, youth events and a range of other activities to mark UAE Innovation Month and foster innovative thinking and the pursuit of excellence across all of its business units and subsidiaries.
Jointly developed by the UAE Government and private sector entities, Innovation Month is one of the largest innovation initiatives in the world. The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s global presence and increase its competitiveness on the international stage, in line with the directives of the UAE Government.
Running from 4 to 8 February, the ENEC`s program includes workshops and activities on topics such as innovation with partners, ENEC’s digitalization journey, research and development, and includes both an Innovation Majlis and a School Innovation Festival for students. The week has been designed to encourage innovative and creative thought by ENEC employees in an effort to improve productivity and refine work methods and processes.
Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Driving innovation and improving skills and capabilities are some of our key priorities and focus areas at ENEC. Innovative employees inspire creativity around them by coming up with unique solutions to challenges. Whilst ensuring the highest levels of safety and quality, we remain dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation within ENEC and the UAE as a whole, as it directly translates into increased efficiency and competitiveness.”
During the Innovation Majlis, experts on innovation will share their knowledge and experiences and engage with employees through an interactive panel discussion. On the following day, students from local schools will be invited to take part in a School Innovation Festival. During the Festival, students will learn about the importance of innovation, receive training on using creative tools, listen to stories about ENEC’s most pioneering projects, and engage in team building activities.
About Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation
The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is working to deliver safe, clean, efficient and reliable nuclear energy to the United Arab Emirates - energy that is needed to support the UAE’s social and economic growth.
Established by decree in December 2009 by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, ENEC represents all aspects of the UAE peaceful nuclear energy program.
Driven by a Culture of Safety, ENEC’s overriding priority is ensuring the safety of the UAE community, employees and the environment.
About Nawah Energy Company
A subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Nawah has been mandated to safely operate and maintain Units 1 to 4 in Barakah in adherence to the highest standards of safety, security and quality, and to the UAE’s commitment of operational transparency.
About Barakah One Company
A subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Barakah One Company is the company in charge of representing the financial and commercial interests of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project.
