 
Dubai 21 Jan 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#uae | 21 January, 2018

Youth Business Voice workshop highlights challenges and opportunities of family businesses

Youth Business Voice workshop highlights challenges and opportunities of family businesses
Press Release

-      Event hosted by Dubai Startup Hub in cooperation with the Youth Hub as part of a new series of informative workshops for entrepreneurial-minded youth

-      Sessions provided participants with valuable knowledge, best practices and strategies to succeed and grow within a family business

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recently hosted the second workshop of its Youth Business Voice series, which highlighted key challenges and opportunities associated with managing a family business.

The workshop entitled, “Overcoming Challenges and Growing within Your Family Business”, was organised in partnership with the Youth Hub at Dubai’s Emirates Towers.  The event was led by guest speakers Khaled Al Fahim, Board Advisor Al Fahim Group, and Alia Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer of Mazrui International LLC, who shared their experiences, offered practical advice for youth who are keen to grow within a family business, and stated that both family businesses and startups share many similarities in various business areas.

Advertisement
Youth Business Voice was launched last year as a series of informative and interactive sessions for business-minded youth with the aim of guiding them throughout their entrepreneurial journey. The workshops provide an ideal platform for young business leaders to develop and consolidate their potential, learn about best practices, and develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Launched in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is a key part of Dubai Chamber’s Entrepreneurship Strategy 2021, which aims to develop Dubai’s entrepreneurial eco-system and foster a culture of innovation among youth and startups within the emirate.

Dubai Startup Hub connects startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

Other Chamber initiatives designed to support the growth of entrepreneurs and startups include the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition and the Tejar Dubai development programme, which have seen the launch of several innovative and successful business ventures.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement