Youth Business Voice workshop highlights challenges and opportunities of family businesses

- Event hosted by Dubai Startup Hub in cooperation with the Youth Hub as part of a new series of informative workshops for entrepreneurial-minded youth - Sessions provided participants with valuable knowledge, best practices and strategies to succeed and grow within a family business

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recently hosted the second workshop of its Youth Business Voice series, which highlighted key challenges and opportunities associated with managing a family business. Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recently hosted the second workshop of its Youth Business Voice series, which highlighted key challenges and opportunities associated with managing a family business. The workshop entitled, “Overcoming Challenges and Growing within Your Family Business”, was organised in partnership with the Youth Hub at Dubai’s Emirates Towers. The event was led by guest speakers Khaled Al Fahim, Board Advisor Al Fahim Group, and Alia Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer of Mazrui International LLC, who shared their experiences, offered practical advice for youth who are keen to grow within a family business, and stated that both family businesses and startups share many similarities in various business areas.

Advertisement