Youth Business Voice workshop highlights challenges and opportunities of family businesses
- Event hosted by Dubai Startup Hub in cooperation with the Youth Hub as part of a new series of informative workshops for entrepreneurial-minded youth
- Sessions provided participants with valuable knowledge, best practices and strategies to succeed and grow within a family business
The workshop entitled, “Overcoming Challenges and Growing within Your Family Business”, was organised in partnership with the Youth Hub at Dubai’s Emirates Towers. The event was led by guest speakers Khaled Al Fahim, Board Advisor Al Fahim Group, and Alia Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer of Mazrui International LLC, who shared their experiences, offered practical advice for youth who are keen to grow within a family business, and stated that both family businesses and startups share many similarities in various business areas.
Launched in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is a key part of Dubai Chamber’s Entrepreneurship Strategy 2021, which aims to develop Dubai’s entrepreneurial eco-system and foster a culture of innovation among youth and startups within the emirate.
Dubai Startup Hub connects startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.
Other Chamber initiatives designed to support the growth of entrepreneurs and startups include the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition and the Tejar Dubai development programme, which have seen the launch of several innovative and successful business ventures.
