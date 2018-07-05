Year to date traffic at DXB nears 37 million passengers
Dubai, UAE: Dubai International (DXB) welcomed 36.9 million passengers during the first five months of 2018 according to the monthly traffic report issued by operator Dubai Airports today.
DXB welcomed a total of 36,943,613 passengers during the first five months of 2018 compared to 36,969,594 passengers recorded during the same period last year, a marginal contraction of 0.1%, largely due to the impact of Ramadan which fell in May this year. Passenger traffic for the past 12 months totalled 88,216,118, up 2.6% compared to 85,974,096 recorded during the corresponding period in 2016-2017.
Eastern Europe was the fastest growing region in May with 19.4% growth, thanks to robust growth on routes to Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania and the launch of flydubai’s new services to Krakow in Poland. CIS was the second fastest region (11.3%), followed by Africa (9.9%) – where Nigeria and Egypt recorded strong growth during the month.
Flight movements during the month under review totalled 32,620 compared to 34,544 during May 2017, a drop of 5.6%. The hub’s efficiency increased as the average number of passengers per flight was 209 during May, up 2% compared to 205 during the same month last year. Year to date flight numbers reached 168.979, down 3.5% compared to 175,157 flight movements recorded during the first five months last year.
DXB handled a total of 221,363 tonnes of cargo during May, down 4.9% compared to 232,884 tonnes during the same month last year. Year to date cargo at the end of May totalled 1,053,549 compared to 1,087,243 tonnes, down 3.1%.© Press Release 2018
