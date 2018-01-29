Xylem's high efficiency pressure booster sets to be manufactured in Dubai for the first time

The engineered-to-order booster set range will be manufactured at Xylem’s first manufacturing facility in the Middle East, opened in 2016 as part of the company’s $35 million investment to expand across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Leading global water technology company Xylem, (NYSE: XYL), has announced that for the first time, its market-leading pressure booster sets for residential and commercial buildings will be manufactured at the company’s recently opened manufacturing facility in Dubai. Local production of these high efficiency pressure booster sets means that delivery times for customers in the Middle East will be reduced significantly, with increased customization opportunities to match customers’ needs and support the drive for greater efficiency.

Advertisement

With up to 80 per cent of the UAE’s electricity consumed by buildings for essentials such as air conditioning[1], moving to ‘Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZEBs)’ to save energy and reduce operating costs is a significant focus for the region. Xylem’s advanced booster sets deliver improved system performance for maximum comfort and the lowest energy consumption. The comprehensive range contains variable and fixed speed booster sets, as well as constant pressure sets.

Marco Ferretti, Xylem MENA’s Operations Director said, “We hear from customers in commercial buildings and residential settings every day who are seeking to enhance the efficiency of their pumping systems. Manufacturing our renowned pressure booster sets range here in Dubai means that we can now deliver even greater customization to address customers’ unique, and often complex needs, within the shortest possible timeframe. This is particularly important at a time of evolving energy efficiency regulations. Local manufacturing allows us to stay closer to the customer and truly partner with them as we solve their water challenges – from manufacturing, to installation, to a 24/7 aftermarket service.”

Booster sets available for residential and commercial buildings applications include:

- GHV: A variable speed booster sets range equipped with HYDROVAR® 5th Generation. With its motor mounted design, it can be used to drive up to eight pumps.

- SMB: A variable speed booster sets range equipped with integrated eSM drive and permanent magnet motor.

- ResiBoost: A variable speed booster sets range developed for residential buildings (single phase up to 2.2kW).

All sets are complete, ready to install and easy to commission.

Xylem’s market-leading pressure booster sets are installed in applications around the world. In Dubai, Burj Khalifa has adopted a fully integrated system which controls the water levels in the building’s tanks as well as controlling flow, pressure and temperature. Xylem’s custom-designed variable speed booster sets distribute 1000 cubic meters (m3) of water to the top of the 800-meter (m) building.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. With its October 2016 acquisition of Sensus, Xylem added smart metering, network technologies and advanced data analytics for water, gas and electric utilities to its portfolio of solutions. The combined Company’s nearly 16,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2016 revenue of $3.8 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all -- that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

[1] http://gulfnews.com/news/uae/environment/uae-needs-more-green-efficient-buildings-says-report-1.2096992

© Press Release 2018