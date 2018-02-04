Xpress Money registers a 10% growth in 2017

Xpress Money’s traditional corridors from GCC remained strong. From the UAE, Philippines, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Egypt, were the top remittance receiving corridors. Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Philippines and Jordan received the highest remittances from Oman. The second quarter of 2017 witnessed the highest number of transactions owing to the month of Ramadan. In UAE, the second quarter saw the highest number of transactions, which accounted for 27.2% of the total number of transactions from the country. Similarly in Oman, the second quarter accounted for 25.9% of the total transactions sent out from Oman.

“2017 showed positive signs for the remittance industry as a whole. The year witnessed a better growth than the previous years. The depreciation of certain Asian currencies, such as the Filipino peso, Pakistan rupee, and Indian rupee against a strong US dollar encouraged expats from these countries to send more money. It’s an affirmation of the region’s popularity of being a sought after destination for expats from around the world. We are extremely optimistic about 2018 as well. Despite VAT being applied in some countries in the region, we are certain that remittances from the region will continue to rise. From our perspective, Xpress Money will continue to work towards creating more secure and convenient remittance solutions for customers through new partnerships and technology”, said Sudhesh Giriyan, COO, Xpress Money.