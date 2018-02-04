Xpress Money registers a 10% growth in 2017
Remittances from the GCC remain strong; 2018 expected to witness continued growth
Dubai: Xpress Money, one of the world’s most dependable money transfer brands, witnessed a 10% growth in its global operations in 2017. The growth was backed by new partnerships in crucial corridors, innovative solutions, and a global expansion in the Xpress Money agent network.
“2017 showed positive signs for the remittance industry as a whole. The year witnessed a better growth than the previous years. The depreciation of certain Asian currencies, such as the Filipino peso, Pakistan rupee, and Indian rupee against a strong US dollar encouraged expats from these countries to send more money. It’s an affirmation of the region’s popularity of being a sought after destination for expats from around the world. We are extremely optimistic about 2018 as well. Despite VAT being applied in some countries in the region, we are certain that remittances from the region will continue to rise. From our perspective, Xpress Money will continue to work towards creating more secure and convenient remittance solutions for customers through new partnerships and technology”, said Sudhesh Giriyan, COO, Xpress Money.
