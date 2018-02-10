Xiaomi opens third Authorized Mi Store in the UAE
Newly opened outlet in Sharjah to meet Mi Fans’ demand for innovative and reasonably priced products
UAE — In partnership with its local distributor TASK FZCO, global technology leader Xiaomi has opened its third Mi Authorized Mi Store in the UAE in keeping with its intensified expansion plan in the country. The newly opened offline Authorized Mi Store located on the ground floor of the landmark Sharjah City Centre is Xiaomi’s first brick-and-mortar establishment outside Dubai.
Liu Yi, Global Sales Director, Xiaomi, said: “After Dubai, where two of our first Authorized Mi Stores are located, Xiaomi is now in the process of establishing a robust presence in Sharjah to address the requirements of locals and expats alike and capitalize on many opportunities available in the local market today. Carving a market niche in Sharjah is an important component of our ongoing expansion efforts in the whole of the UAE -- a move that is seen to enhance our market positioning in the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. On the heels of this momentous development, talks are now ongoing about how we can launch similar initiative in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Fujairah through the support of our ever reliable partner and local distributor TASK.”
Founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Lei Jun based on the vision ‘innovation for everyone,’ Xiaomi’s product offerings include Mi and Redmi smartphones, Mi TVs and set-top boxes, Mi routers, and Mi Ecosystem products such as smart home products, wearables, and other accessories. With more than 90 million smartphones shipment globally in 2017, Xiaomi is expanding its footprint across the world to become a global brand.
About Xiaomi
