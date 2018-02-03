Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A in Egypt for EGP 1,888

Cairo, Egypt — Global technology leader Xiaomi officially unveiled its feature-rich, high-quality Redmi 5A in Egypt in a bid to bring innovative truly for everyone by lowering the bars of enjoying smartphone technology with such an amazing price.

The new device, seen as the entry-level smartphone king, has a dual nano SIM card as well as a dedicated microSD card slot that is expandable up to 128 GB. Measuring 140 × 70.1 × 8.35mm and weighing 137g, Redmi 5A is available in 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Priced at EGP 1,888, Redmi 5A comes with a 5-inch HD display and a quad-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 425 processor. Backed by a 3000mAh high-capacity battery, the device sports a 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and Xiaomi’s smart pro-beautify mode and a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for fast focusing.

Xiaomi Director of Global Sales Liu Yi said: “Redmi 5A is a perfect fit for people who are looking to purchase an entry-level smartphone with a dependable strong performance. Equipped with modern features at a highly reasonable price, our customers in Egypt is guaranteed to get a better value for their money when buying the product as part of our commitment to deliver an amazing and best-in-class technology designed for their full enjoyment and enhanced experience. The newly launched smartphone will now be available on Mobilaty.com and later also in offline store starting on 8 February.

Egypt, one of the largest Arabian markets, enjoys an exponential mobile penetration growth rate and boasts a sizeable number of discerning smartphone users who are seeking high-quality and cost-friendly devices. The official launch of Redmi 5A reflects Xiaomi’s move to reinforce its presence in Egypt by leveraging the growing opportunities in the flourishing domestic market which is seeing major transition from feature phones to smartphones.

Key features of Redmi 5A:

● 5 inch HD display

● 5MP front camera

○ f/2.0 aperture

○ Smart and pro beautify

● 13MP rear camera

○ f/2.2 aperture

○ 5-element lens

○ PDAF for fast focusing

● Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 425 (Quad-core, max 1.4GHz)

● 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage

● Dual nano SIM card + dedicated microSD card slot (expandable up to 128GB)

● 3000mAh high-capacity battery

● MIUI 9 with Android N

● Dimensions: 140 × 70.1 × 8.35mm

● Weight: 137g

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi was founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Lei Jun based on the vision “innovation for everyone”. We believe that high-quality products built with cutting-edge technology should be made accessible to everyone. We create remarkable hardware, software, and Internet services for and with the help of our Mi fans. We incorporate their feedback into our product range, which currently includes Mi and Redmi smartphones, Mi TVs and set-top boxes, Mi routers, and Mi Ecosystem products including smart home products, wearables and other accessories. With presence in over 60 countries and regions, Xiaomi is expanding its footprint across the world to become a global brand.

