Xerox Helps Global Channel Partners Accelerate Revenue Growth with New Sales and Marketing Program
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Xerox Global Partner Program is now available in United Arab Emirates to help authorized partners drive revenue and strengthen client relationships, particularly in the lucrative and growing small- and medium-size business market.
With this award-winning program, partners will benefit from Xerox’s global and regional initiatives plus local marketing support and counsel from Xerox partner managers.
“The program enables our partners to generate more effective sales opportunities independently and efficiently. The new program will feature clear learning and training paths, personalized application builder, guidance on sales strategies across various sectors, pricing support, presentations, product demonstrations, marketing material and more. This will be a one-stop-shop portal where they will benefit from the highest level of support that Xerox provides its partners everywhere in the world”, added Chris.
The Global Partner Program is designed to help current partners differentiate from the competition, deliver added value to existing customers, and win new business. The program also represents an enhanced value proposition to new Xerox partners, with access to a broad range of products and services.
Partners can add a Xerox Specialization and become accredited in three high-value areas: Managed Print Services, Office Solutions and Applications, and Production Print Solutions. Learning paths include specialized training and education designed for partner sales and analyst.
Once authorized, partners can use a Xerox Partner badge allowing them to leverage the company’s brand based on their specialization and membership tier. The program is available to different categories of resellers and partners who carry Xerox products, IT solution providers and value-added resellers.
“The Global Partner Program represents a renewed investment in our channel partner community,” said Pranav Kumar, Head of Channel Sales Operations at Xerox Emirates. “The accessibility to tools and resources are valuable assets to help our partners compete with confidence as they differentiate themselves from the competition.”
In addition to United Arab Emirates, the program is expanding to Latin America, Brazil, Central America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, the Eurasian countries, India and Russia.
Prospective partners can learn more about the Xerox channel partner program by contacting Nitya Sabina, Marketing Communications Specialist; email: Nitya.sabina@xeroxuae.ae and by visiting https://partnerportal.xerox.com/dmo/
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what’s at the heart of sharing information – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at https://www.xerox.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.
-Ends-
Media Contacts:
Stanislava Burianek
Senior Communications Consultant
Active (Digital. Marketing. Communications)
stanislava@activedmc.com
04 3900825
