Wyndham Hotel Group continues impressive growth in the Middle East
World’s largest hotel company enters new markets and opens in several key destinations across the region
Dubai: – Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of more than 8,100 hotels in 78 countries, has continued to expand its footprint across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Eurasia (EMEA) with a number of significant openings throughout 2017, bringing the total number of hotels across the region to more than 470.
“We are incredibly proud of our strong growth in 2017 across the region. With a wide footprint of hotels, significant diversity of brands, and robust pipeline in EMEA, we are ready to continue this momentum in 2018,” said Philippe Bijaoui, Chief Development Officer for Wyndham Hotel Group, EMEA.
Key openings throughout 2017 in the Middle East included:
- Wyndham Garden Manama (Bahrain) is the largest Wyndham Garden hotel in the world with more than 440 rooms.
- Wyndham Grand Manama (Bahrain) opened in Bahrain Bay’s iconic United Tower, a 50-storey landmark which features a twisting shape and 360-degree unobstructed views of the Kingdom.
- Ramada Encore Kuwait Downtown (Kuwait) is a contemporary hotel located in the Sharq district, Kuwait City's financial and business hub, and marks Wyndham Hotel Group’s entry to this important Middle Eastern market.
- TRYP by Wyndham Dubai (United Arab Emirates) has 650 rooms, making it the largest TRYP by Wyndham hotel in the world, and bringing affordable and modern accommodation to the Barsha Heights neighbourhood.
- Ramada Encore Al Khobar Olaya (Saudi Arabia), the first Ramada Encore in Saudi Arabia, offers comfortable accommodation in the commercial district of Al Khobar, with 64 guest rooms, on-site fitness area and a 75 square metres of event space. It is a short drive from King Fahd International Airport, close to the Mall of Dhahran and the waterfront district of Corniche.
- Ramada Istanbul Alibeykoy (Turkey) is located at a short distance from the Ataturk airport and an ideal destination for business travellers. The hotel features two meeting rooms with 250 square metres of event space and able to accommodate up to 250 people.
