Wyndham Hotel Group continues impressive growth in the Middle East

World’s largest hotel company enters new markets and opens in several key destinations across the region Dubai: – Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of more than 8,100 hotels in 78 countries, has continued to expand its footprint across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Eurasia (EMEA) with a number of significant openings throughout 2017, bringing the total number of hotels across the region to more than 470.

Last year Wyndham Hotel Group reached key milestones within the Middle East, including the company’s first hotel in Kuwait and nine new openings in Turkey, where Wyndham Hotel Group is now the largest hotel company. Wyndham Hotel Group’s commitment to the region was also underscored by two new brand launches in Bahrain – Wyndham Grand and the largest Wyndham Garden in the world. “We are incredibly proud of our strong growth in 2017 across the region. With a wide footprint of hotels, significant diversity of brands, and robust pipeline in EMEA, we are ready to continue this momentum in 2018,” said Philippe Bijaoui, Chief Development Officer for Wyndham Hotel Group, EMEA.

