World's leading provider of respiratory care technology opens new office in Dubai Airport Freezone

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director General of the Dubai Airport Freezone Authority ( DAFZA ), has officially inaugurated the new office of Aerogen, a leading provider of acute care aerosol drug delivery for major hospitals in the world, in DAFZA . Joining the Director General were H.E. Jim Daly, Irish Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People; H.E. Paul Kavanagh, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE and John Power, Founder and CEO of Aerogen, along with other Irish and DAFZA officials. The opening is part of Aerogen's continuing expansion efforts across the Middle East--aiming to ensure the availability of high-performance inhaling devices for healthcare providers in the region.

H.E. Dr. Al Zarooni, said during his speech: “This is an auspicious start for our latest key partner from Ireland, which embodies our freezone’s commitment to assembling some of the best names in healthcare in Dubai. The opening of Aerogen’s new office demonstrates DAFZA's strategy to drive in more foreign direct investments (FDI) across various industries, especially in healthcare, and to also provide key support for the country's economic diversification policy through the achievement of Dubai Plan 2021, which has named the development of a global health system as one of its top priorities. This inauguration provides a timely opportunity for us to celebrate the UAE’s blossoming relations with Ireland and share with you how DAFZA can help Irish companies achieve their ambitions and grow beyond their expectations.”

According to DAFZA, Aerogen’s new office will serve as a hub for the Middle East to ensure timely delivery of critical healthcare equipment in the region for the treatment of various respiratory illnesses. The opening follows after Ireland expressed its eagerness to drive in a 40 per cent increase in its exports to the UAE--looking to reach AED 8.61 billion before 2020. In view of this, the inauguration of Aerogen’s new facilities in DAFZA is expected to play a key role in the further consolidation of trade relations between the two countries and to attract more Irish companies to set up businesses in the UAE.

He added: “We are delighted to include Aerogen among the global members of DAFZA’s elite healthcare fraternity. To date, 45 per cent of DAFZA’s healthcare customers are multinational companies. Moreover, we are confident that our presence at this year's Arab Health will further reinforce our efforts to support the move to position Dubai as a major national and regional treatment center. We are excited as well to introduce you to opportunities to benefit from, and complement, the objectives of Dubai Health Strategy 2021 and the overarching UAE Vision 2021 development agenda, which aspires to establish a world-class health system. We highly appreciate Aerogen’s trust in DAFZA as the best place to pursue growth in Dubai, the UAE and the region. We assure you that we will always be within your reach to provide all the necessary support to ensure your success.”

In his turn, John Power the founder and CEO of Aerogen, said: "We are pleased to announce the opening of our new regional Middle East office in Dubai based in the Dubai Airport Freezone. Aerogen has taken the decision to expand our Middle East team and open the Dubai office in order to get closer to our customers and support its growth in the Middle East region. Our Dubai office is an integral part of the Aerogen growth strategy and the investment in it demonstrates Aerogen’s long-term vision to developing and supporting its customers in the Middle East region. We would like to take this opportunity to thank DAFZA for all the help extended to Aerogen during the process of establishing our office within their premises."

The opening ceremony was also attended by several of Ireland’s senior dignitaries and industry leaders including Padraig Kelly, Private Secretary to the Minister; Joe Breslin, Regional Director, SEMEAI, Enterprise Ireland; Mike Hogan, Regional Manager, MENA, Enterprise Ireland; Dr. Tom Kelly, Divisional Manager, Industrial, Lifesciences and Consumer Products, Enterprise Ireland; Clare Roche, Market Adviser Enterprise Ireland; and Saleh Al Nabulsi, Aerogen Clinical Support Manager Middle East.

Healthcare is among the key sectors for DAFZA as part of its strategic efforts to contribute to the UAE’s and the Middle East’s healthcare goals to provide a safe and healthy environment offering high quality services. The UAE, for instance accounts for 26 per cent of the total healthcare spending in the GCC. DAFZA continuously supports global healthcare companies offering their products and services up in the region by providing them with integrated solutions that facilitate their entrance into the region as they set up their offices within DAFZA. The Freezone currently hosts several globally-renowned healthcare players such as Actavis, Johnson & Johnson, Himalaya Drug Company, Terumo Medical Corporation, Roche, and Panasonic Healthcare.

Aerogen is a global leader in high performance aerosol drug delivery--applying intelligence and expertise in the creation and development of breakthroughs in new science aimed at the greater good of patient care. The company is backed by core values centered on its commitment to develop better technology to deliver better patient outcomes. Aerogen has served more than six million patients of all ages in over 75 countries, providing effective treatment and critical care through its pioneering range of aerosol drug delivery technology. The company's diverse portfolio of products includes Aerogen Solo, Aerogen Ultra, Aerogen Pro-X Controller and the Aerogen USB Controller, among others.

