Dubai: The iconic Burj Khalifa by global developer Emaar Properties in Dubai, which has the world’s tallest LED panel installed on its façade, is now the world’s highest Football Live Scoreboard. With the finals drawing close, visitors and residents can keep up to date with the scorecards of the matches at the world’s most popular football championship that are now relayed on to the LED screen of Burj Khalifa.

Featuring the flag of the goal-scoring nation as well, the scoreboard is updated in real-time for football lovers to catch up with the action set against the backdrop of The Dubai Fountain, the world’s tallest performing fountain. A true celebration in light, the Football Live Scoreboard has been the centre of attention of all, since the world championship event started in June. Visitors to Downtown Dubai can watch the scorecard from vantage viewing spots along the Waterfront Promenade of The Dubai Mall or from the Burj Park and beyond. They can also catch all the action from the matches at a dedicated tent set up in the exquisite setting of Armani Hotel Dubai, which marks Emaar’s collaboration with fashion legend Giorgio Armani.

