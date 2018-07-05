World's highest football live scoreboard on Emaar's Burj Khalifa in Dubai captivates visitors
Dubai: The iconic Burj Khalifa by global developer Emaar Properties in Dubai, which has the world’s tallest LED panel installed on its façade, is now the world’s highest Football Live Scoreboard.
With the finals drawing close, visitors and residents can keep up to date with the scorecards of the matches at the world’s most popular football championship that are now relayed on to the LED screen of Burj Khalifa.
Visitors to Downtown Dubai can watch the scorecard from vantage viewing spots along the Waterfront Promenade of The Dubai Mall or from the Burj Park and beyond. They can also catch all the action from the matches at a dedicated tent set up in the exquisite setting of Armani Hotel Dubai, which marks Emaar’s collaboration with fashion legend Giorgio Armani.
Currently, Emaar is developing the cities of the future with several mega-developments including Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Emaar South and Emaar Beachfront. Dubai Creek Harbour will be home to the iconic Dubai Creek Tower.
The new LED panel installation on the façade of Burj Khalifa uses state-of-the-art technology to host the scorecard as well as spectacular lights shows. The Light Up 2018 Downtown Dubai, the first such event, ushered in the New Year with a resplendent show that mesmerised the world. Burj Khalifa has over 1.1million LED pixels that are utilised for the illuminated shows and the Football Live Scorecard.
The action from all the matches can also be followed on the Instagram feed of Burj Khalifa. Simply tag #BurjKhalifa to be featured on the feed. For more information, log on to: www.emaar.com and www.burjkhalifa.ae
For details:
Nivine William
ASDA’A B-M
nivine.william@bm.com
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.