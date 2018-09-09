World innovation summit for health to partner with Orbis flying eye hospital for WISH 2018

The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, operated by global eye health charity Orbis, is a fully converted cargo plane and state-of-the-art teaching facility complete with operating room, classroom, and recovery room. The aircraft will be landing ahead of the summit in order to allow healthcare professionals and Qatar-based supporters of Orbis to tour the plane.

Doha, Qatar: The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) , has announced that the world’s only fully-functioning accredited eye hospital on board an aircraft will be visiting Doha this fall to coincide with the WISH 2018 summit, which takes place on November 13-14 at Qatar National Convention Centre ( QNCC ).

Visitors will also have the opportunity to hear about ‘Qatar Creating Vision’, an initiative funded by the Qatar Fund for Development and implemented by Orbis. These events will all take place during the inaugural Doha Healthcare Week, a week of healthcare-related community-based events taking place immediately before WISH 2018.

Advertisement

WISH’s biennial Doha summits have quickly become major highlights of the global healthcare calendar for the thousands of high-level policy-makers, academics, and professionals who attend. They are also a key platform for the dissemination of healthcare innovation and best practices.

The aircraft is being hosted in Doha through Qatar Airways’ longstanding support of Orbis and, for the first time, WISH is offering 20 members of the public the opportunity to have an exclusive tour of the plane on November 6, the first day of Doha Healthcare Week. In addition, Orbis’ elite team of eye care specialists will host Preferred Practices Workshops with doctors and nurses working in Qatar, in partnership with Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health.

Nick Bradshaw, Partnerships Manager, WISH, said: “We are delighted to welcome such an important and pioneering healthcare facility as the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital to Qatar for WISH 2018 and Doha Healthcare Week. Orbis’s state-of-the-art mobile operating theater and teaching facility is a strong fit with our mission to highlight innovation that is making a difference for healthcare communities everywhere.

“Eye health is one of nine themes forming the focus of this year’s summit, and the Orbis team will also have a presence within QNCC at the summit itself, during which they will have the opportunity to interact with the local and international healthcare experts in attendance.”

Florence Branchu, Head of Partnerships, Middle East, Orbis, said: “We are excited to be working with WISH 2018 to offer residents of Qatar this unique opportunity to visit our Flying Eye Hospital, which has been restoring sight all around the world since 1982.

“We look forward to welcoming the members of the public selected by WISH and our local partners on board this unique aircraft, to celebrate the incredible milestones of the Qatar Fund for Development through the ‘Qatar Creating Vision’ initiative.”

Qatar residents aged over 16 who are interested in visiting the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital should apply by Thursday, September 13, by emailing OrbisTour@qf.org.qa

-Ends-

About the World Innovation Summit for Health

The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) is a global healthcare community dedicated to capturing and disseminating the best evidence-based ideas and practices. WISH is an initiative of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and is under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, its Chairperson.

The inaugural WISH Summit took place in Doha in 2013 and convened more than 1,000 global healthcare leaders. Through international summits and a range of ongoing initiatives, WISH is creating a global community of leading innovators in healthcare policy, research and industry.

Together, they are harnessing the power of innovation to overcome the world’s most urgent healthcare challenges and inspire other stakeholders to action.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF) is a private, non-profit organization that is supporting Qatar on its journey from a carbon economy to knowledge economy by unlocking human potential, for the benefit of not only Qatar, but the world. Founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, QF is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

QF’s work encompasses education, research and community development. World-class universities are brought to Qatar to help create an education sector in which young people can develop the attitudes and skills required for a knowledge economy. At the same time, QF builds Qatar's innovation and technology capacity by developing and commercializing solutions through key sciences. The Foundation also works to foster a progressive society while enhancing cultural life, protecting Qatar’s heritage and addressing immediate social needs in the community.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, visit www.qf.org.qa

© Press Release 2018