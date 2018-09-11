World Green Economy Summit 2018 to accelerate discussion on green capital

WGES 2018 will host fruitful discussions on how to unlock this capital. With input from governments, businesses, financial institutions and investment advisors, the summit will examine current climate-finance gaps in order to define areas where investments are most needed. It will also shed light on green investment vehicles, climate-change reporting, carbon pricing as an instrument to raise green capital and the widespread problem of greenwashing.

Dubai, UAE: Green capital will be the focus of discussions at the annual World Green Economy Summit (WGES 2018) amid the global commitments to build a green and sustainable world economy. Green finance refers to the financing of investments that provide environmental benefits in the broader context of environmentally sustainable development.

WGES is a strategic platform to share and exchange knowledge and bring to focus new technologies that drive the growth for a green economy including improvements in energy efficiency, energy conservation and waste reduction. WGES is set to take place from October 24th to 25th under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The summit is organised by DEWA and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) in collaboration with international partners under the theme ‘Driving Innovation, Leading Change’.

“HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai has launched a long term national initiative to build a green economy in the UAE entitled 'Green Economy for Sustainable Development' by which the UAE aims to be a centre for exporting and re-exporting green technologies and products. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also launched Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 aiming to generate seven per cent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2020, 25 percent by 2030 and 75 per cent by 2050,” HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, and Chairman of WGES.

“With growing emphasis of governments and public and private sectors on going green and the rapidly increasing need to find ways to build a sustainable future, green capital is the new trend for innovative financing solutions. While WGES 2018 will outline several green financing options, it will also help participants develop policy frameworks to promote green capital,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

“The UAE and Dubai in particular has always been the front-runner for accelerating green capital, and the Dubai Green Fund was created with the aim of catalysing crowding into green economy projects. With an aim to help companies in the private and public sector invest in green projects such as renewable energy, retrofitting existing fossil fuel-based energy systems, energy efficiency and much more, DGF’s role is to lead the way into investments that have to date not been taken up by existing operating lenders. This model of investment will serve as a positive influence for institutional investors in the UAE, but also across the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

Dubai Green Fund has raised Dh2.4 billion last year to support green financing. The new platform directly invests in environmentally-focused companies, whilst offering loans to businesses in the green sector at reduced interest rates.

“Mobilising sufficient public and private green capital is a key success factor. Accordingly, the Dubai Green Fund was created to crowd–in investors into the green economy. The Dubai Green Fund (DGF) will not make subsidized financing; ultimately, it needs to attract private sector institutional investors who seek market based returns. Its role is to lead the way into investments that have to date not been taken up by existing lenders and private equity firms. Green finance should be the mainstream, not the alternative,” said Samy Ben-Jaafar, CEO of Dubai Green Fund.

WGES 2018 will focus on three main pillars, green capital, digital transformation, and leadership and social engagement. The event will gather financial executives, investment professionals, and thought leaders to discuss ways to increase green capital flows into regional and global environment-friendly projects and how to de-risk those investments.

According to the United Nations’ Sustainable Infrastructure Imperative report, the world will need to mobilize $90 trillion in public and private capital over the next 15 years to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, developed countries are working to meet a commitment to mobilise $100 billion annually by 2020 to mitigate the effects of climate change in developing countries.

Focusing on green loans, bonds and savings, WGES 2018 will also explore methods to develop long-term responsible investment strategies, promote international collaboration to facilitate cross-border investment in green funds and provide strategic policy signals and frameworks to help reduce uncertainties for green investment.

