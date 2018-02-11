World Government Summit: Disruptive solutions for Global challenges critical to sustainable progress, say experts

Dubai-UAE:– Global challenges require governments, institutions and corporations to embrace new ways of thinking and adopt disruptive solutions, according to leading innovators on day one of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai.

The distinguished speakers emphasized the need for governments to reexamine traditional approaches to effectively address some of the world’s biggest challenges. They focused on engaging with the growing youth demographic, changing connectivity realities and sustainable global food production.

During her presentation entitled ‘Young Minds to Governments: Solutions Driven by Youth’, Dr Wayua said: “Youth are so important to our future progress, and the question to us is: What should ‘we’ be doing as individuals and as governments? We have to put the right measures in place to prepare them for the future in terms of skills and competence through education, as well as think about what young people need to be successful in their chosen careers and as leaders.”

She added: “Clear strategies are needed to provide an environment that matches up to their requirements. Education and skill development will prepare the youth to meaningfully participate in terms of involvement in the community, in the workplace and in building the nation.”

In his session entitled ‘Living in a Wireless World’, Eric Giler said: “We all live in a wireless world, but not all digital societies are operating at the same level. What is important is that governments around the world, especially in developing countries, enable a leapfrog to happen, which is taking digitalization to the next level. In underdeveloped countries, the focus is on facilitating basic access to the internet despite the associated high costs. In the developed world, focus is more likely to be on the speed and performance of that internet access. What would be great to see is further collaboration between governments to ensure a more equal landscape in terms of connectivity around the world.”

In the concluding session, themed ‘Malnutrition in the Age of Abundance’, Kees Aarts said: “The food system is so huge, producing massive amounts to feed people around the world. Governments can help foster more sustainable food practices; in fact, they are critical in this equation as gatekeepers in terms of policy, regulation and approvals. Moving forward, it will be important that governments look for more sustainable links between production and consumption.”

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features six distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit are being launched during the event.

