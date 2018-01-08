World Future Energy Summit's inaugural Mobility Conference to discuss future of low emission vehicles in the Middle East

• Mobility Conference to be hosted by Nicki Shields, Formula E TV Presenter

• Expert panelists to represent Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Siemens, Nissan and others

• Masdar City and Bloomberg New Energy Finance to launch report on technologies for future smart city transit

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - The World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2018 will include the inaugural edition of the Mobility Conference, organisers of the annual event announced today. Held January 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the Mobility Conference will feature a series of specialist sessions on low emission vehicles, underlining their growing importance in the UAE and around the Middle East.



WFES is a foremost global platform dedicated to innovation and digitalization trends driving transformation in the global energy mix, and the Mobility Conference represents significant developments in the local and regional clean mobility sector.



In collaboration with Global EVRT and CleanTechnica, leading figures in the mobility industry will come together at WFES in Abu Dhabi for a full-day conference on the 18th January, to accelerate EV adoption and discuss what it will take to make the UAE and GCC a leading electric vehicle market.



As well as high-level discussions on the barriers, enablers and subsequent opportunities for the market to accelerate and take off, a variety of electric vehicles and the Electric Vehicle Road Trip Middle East will be officially launched from the World Future Energy Summit.



The conference will also include various other important launches, including a Masdar City / Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) market report collaboration on “Technologies for Future Smart City Transit”.



Sivagnanam, President of Nissan Middle East and Regional Vice President Marketing and Sales for Africa, the Middle East and India, said: “We are excited to be a part of an important event such as the Mobility Conference and discuss the challenges we need to tackle in the region to successfully adopt low emission vehicles. Through our participation, we will offer our expertise as the global leader in electric vehicles and share insight on Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility strategy – a vision that is tackling key global social issues, such as energy usage and climate change.”

Ben Pullen, Founder and MD of Global Electric Vehicle Road Trip (Global EVRT), Co-organisers of the event said, “As Founder of the Global EVRT, I’ve seen how perception has rapidly changed in many corners of the globe over the last three years, and how EVs are being embraced strategically and no longer an afterthought. I'm proud to host such a great event and thrilled to be back in the Middle East to see cleaner transport beginning to really thrive across its cities.”

Since its inception in 2015, Global EVRT’s fleet of electric vehicles have travelled over 12,500km across 15 countries in Europe and the Middle East, empowering people to make the right choices about clean transportation, new energy and sustainable living.