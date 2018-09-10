Wison Engineering Awarded the SRU Contract by ADNOC
SHANGHAI, /PRNewswire/ -- Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. ("Wison Engineering" or "Company") (Stock code: 2236.HK) is pleased to announce that Wison Energy Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited - Abu Dhabi (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), as contractor, was recently awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning and Start-Up (EPC) Works Project, to improve sulphur recovery efficiency at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) owned Ruwais Refinery Complex. The total consideration under the contract is approximately US$80 million. The Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) Replacement Project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
The Sulphur Recovery Unit (Unit 106) Replacement Project Wison Engineering signed in Abu Dhabi stands for a high recognition to Wison Engineering in the Middle East chemical industry (Before, Wison Engineering had successfully delivered one EPCC Project to ADNOC). Meanwhile, the project is taking another significant step forward in delivering ADNOC's Downstream strategy and will play a significant role in increasing value from existing assets.
Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, Manager of ADNOC's Refining & Petrochemicals Business Unit, said: "The contract has been awarded after a rigorous and robust tendering process. Wison Energy Engineering was selected for its track record in delivering related projects. It will allow us to enhance the value from our existing resources and assets by increasing the efficiency of our operations and reducing operational and maintenance costs."
Zheng Shifeng, Senior Vice President of Wison Engineering, said: "We appreciate the trust and support rendered by ADNOC. As one of the leading EPC and technical service providers in China, we will fully leverage our advantages as a Chinese enterprise while maintaining close communication with ADNOC on driving ICV for the UAE. We will work closely with ADNOC and give the firm support to maximise spending on local goods and services, to support socio-economic growth, improve knowledge transfer, and create job opportunities for UAE nationals by providing differentiated and high value-added services."
-Ends-
About Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd
Wison Engineering (SEHK Stock Code: 2236) is the global leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) service provider based in China. We specialize in serving the energy sectors including petrochemicals, coal-to-chemicals, oil refining, gas treatment, LNG, etc. From technology selection, project planning and consultation to engineering, procurement and construction management, as well as commissioning and start-up services, we provide diversified services and solutions covering entire project lifecycle to our clients. Our business has already covered 17 countries and regions.
Please click below links for more information: www.wison.com/en/engineering or www.wison-engineering.com.
SOURCE Wison Engineering
CONTACT: Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd, Ms. Huang Xin, Tel: (86) 21-2030 6967, Email: huangxin1@wison.com© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.