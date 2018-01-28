Well known Irish IVF Consultant joins IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic Dubai to deliver high quality fertility treatments

Dubai, UAE: In line with its mission to establish a premier team of reproductive medicine experts in the GCC countries, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic has announced that a renowned fertility consultant who has been already practicing in the region has now joined the reputed IVI Fertility clinic in Dubai to deliver exceptional fertility treatments and high-quality patient care in the UAE’s bustling city.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Dr. Coughlan to our IVI family. As the newest member of our UAE clinics, Dr. Coughlan is a well known and popular fertility expert with extensive experience in managing all aspects of assisted conception such as male related infertility conditions; women related infertility factors and also combined reasons. She is known for her holistic approach that starts from counselling the couples for the most appropriate treatment approach, and performing all assisted conception procedures,” said Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Subspecialist Reproductive Medicine & Reproductive Surgery, Medical Director, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic.

Dr. Carol Coughlan will be a part of IVI’s growing international team of fertility doctors well known for their vast and proven experience in the field of assisted reproduction. She brings with her over a decade of excellent track record of helping couples suffering from a range of complex infertility problems and reproductive disorders - from recurrent miscarriages to male infertility issues.

“We look forward to working with a specialist of her caliber, whose commitment to excellence, professionalism, patient care and ethics will further advance our corporate values of doing better and ensuring satisfaction of our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. She is a valuable addition to our specialized team as we strive to continuously enhance our services according to globally accepted criteria and best practices,” added Dr Barbara Lawrenz, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynecology, IVF at the IVI Middle East.

Prior to joining IVI, the Irish doctor held key positions in numerous leading organizations in the UAE, Ireland, and the UK. She is a former Consultant, Reproductive Medicine & Surgery, at the Bournhall Clinic in Dubai, and was the Clinical Director at Rotunda/IVF based at Rotunda Hospital in Dublin. She was also a Clinical Research Fellow and a Subspecialist Trainee in Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, UK.

Dr. Coughlan, whose numerous works are published in several recognised books and peer-reviewed journals, has successfully completed the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority’s (HFEA) Person Responsible Entry Programmes for both treatment and storage as well as for research. Her subspecialty training in Reproductive Medicine in the UK encompassed a wide range of areas, affording her the opportunity to learn from and be part of the team at a number of top specialty clinics in London, UK.

A recipient of numerous grants, awards, and honors, she enrolled in different relevant postgraduate courses to continue further education such as the Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surgery Advanced Course in France.

“I look forward to being a part of the IVI family at this exciting time when IVI is taking over as the distinguished leader in Reproductive Medicine in the UAE. I believe that IVI’s unique vision, mission and compelling values have helped position it at the forefront of delivering outstanding services with high success rates across the GCC. It is indeed going to be a new,exciting journey for me as part of the IVI team, the world leaders in Reproductive Medicine.

IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic is the world leader in delivering fertility treatments with 71 clinics and 160,000 babies born worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of infertility treatments, including genetic testing, backed by the world’s most advanced technology and a team of highly experienced specialists. The friendly patient care staff ensures that couples seeking IVF treatments are walked through all possible details on their treatment and expected results.

