Web attack report shows hospitality industry under siege from botnets: Report

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : – Cybersecurity defenders face increasing threats from organizations in the form of bot-based credential abuse targeting the hospitality industry and advanced distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, according to the Summer 2018 State of the Internet / Security: Web Attack report released by Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM). Analysis of current cyberattack trends for the six month period from November 2017 through April 2018 reveals the importance of maintaining agility not only by security teams, but also by developers, network operators and service providers in order to mitigate new threats.

Akamai researchers analyzed nearly 112 billion bot requests and 3.9 billion malicious login attempts that targeted sites in this industry including airlines, cruise lines and hotels among others. Nearly 40 percent of the traffic seen across hotel and travel sites is classified as “impersonators of known browsers”, which is a known vector for fraud.

The use of bots to abuse stolen credentials continues to be a major risk for Internet-driven businesses, but data from this report reveals that the hospitality industry experiences many more credential abuse attacks than other sectors.

Geographic analysis of attack traffic origination reveals that Russia, China and Indonesia were major sources of credential abuse for the travel industry during the period covered by the report, directing about half of their credential abuse activity at hotels, cruise lines, airlines, and travel sites. Attack traffic origination against the hospitality and travel industry from China and Russia combined was three times the amount of attacks originating in the U.S.

“These countries have historically been large centers for cyberattacks, but the attractiveness of the hospitality industry appears to have made it a significant target for hackers to carry out bot-driven fraud,” said Martin McKeay, Senior Security Advocate, Akamai and senior editor of the State of the Internet / Security report.

The Rise of Advanced DDoS Attacks Highlights Need for Security Adaptability

While simple volumetric DDoS attacks continued to be the most common method used to attack organizations globally, other techniques have continued to appear. For this edition of the report, Akamai researchers identified and tracked advanced techniques that show the influence of intelligent, adaptive enemies who change tactics to overcome the defenses in their way.

One of the attacks in the report came from a group that coordinated their attacks over group chats on STEAM and IRC. Rather than using a botnet of devices infected with malware to follow hacker commands, these attacks were carried out by a group of human volunteers. Another notable attack overwhelmed the target’s DNS server with bursts lasting several minutes instead of using a sustained attack against the target directly. This added to the difficulty of mitigating the attack due to the sensitivity of DNS servers, which allows outside computers to find them on the Internet. The burst system also increased difficulty by fatiguing the defenders over a long period of time.

“Both of these attack types illustrate how attackers are always adapting to new defenses to carry out their nefarious activities,” said McKeay. “These attacks, coupled with the record-breaking 1.35 Tbps memcached attacks from earlier this year, should serve as a not-so-gentle reminder that the security community can never grow complacent.”

By the Numbers:

Other highlights from Akamai’s Summer 2018 State of the Internet / Security: Web Attack report include:

Akamai measured a 16 percent increase in the number of DDoS attacks recorded since last year.

The largest DDoS attack of the year set a new record at 1.35 Tbps by using the memcached reflector attack.

Researchers identified a 4 percent increase in reflection-based DDoS attacks since last year.

There was a 38 percent increase in application-layer attacks such as SQL injection or cross-site scripting.

In April, the Dutch National High Tech Crime Unit took down a malicious DDoS-for-hire website with 136,000 users.

A complimentary copy of the Summer 2018 State of the Internet / Security: Web Attack report is available for download at akamai.com/stateoftheinternet-security. For further analysis from the Akamai research teams, check out the Attack Spotlight detailing the memcached attacks from earlier this year. The Akamai blog provides graphs and data visualizations from the data of the report.

Methodology

The Akamai State of the Internet / Security: Web Attack Report for Spring 2018 combines attack data from across Akamai’s global infrastructure and represents the research of a diverse set of teams throughout the company. The report provides analysis of the current cloud security and threat landscape, as well as insight into attack trends using data gathered from the Akamai Intelligent Platform. The contributors to the State of the Internet / Security Report include security professionals from across Akamai, including the Security Intelligence Response Team (SIRT), the Threat Research Unit, Information Security, and the Custom Analytics group.

