Waha Capital recommends dividend of 15 percent following a robust 2017 net profit

Waha Capital produced a strong operating and financial performance in 2017, and reported a net profit of AED 425.9 million, a rise of 4.6 percent from the previous year.

Abu Dhabi – The Board of Directors of Waha Capital PJSC (ADX: WAHA), a leading Abu Dhabi investment company has recommended a cash dividend of 15 fils per share, equivalent to 15 percent of its paid-up capital.

H.E Hussain Jasim Al Nowais, Chairman of Waha Capital , said: “Waha Capital continues to deliver a strong return on equity for its shareholders, and the company has also consistently provided a robust dividend distribution. In 2017, the company continued to build its asset management business, further diversified its principal investments portfolio with an investment in the fintech sector, and made two divestments that crystalized strong returns. Waha Capital is in a strong position to take advantage of attractive opportunities in all its areas of expertise, while ensuring deals meet our strict criteria on value and risk. At the corporate level, we will maintain our prudent financial management, with a focus on delivering value for our shareholders.”

The dividend recommendation was made at a Board meeting held on February 18 2018. The company’s annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on March 25 2018 at 4pm.

About Waha Capital

Waha Capital is an Abu Dhabi-listed investment company that offers shareholders and third-party investors exposure to high-potential opportunities in diversified asset classes. The company manages assets across several sectors, including aircraft leasing, healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, industrial real estate and capital markets. Through its Principal Investments unit, Waha Capital has established a strong investment track-record, deploying capital in sectors that display robust demand fundamentals and that have been prioritised by governments in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company has also built a strong capability in managing global and regional credit and equity portfolios, which have enhanced the diversification and liquidity of Waha Capital’s balance sheet. The excellent performance of the company’s principal investments and capital markets portfolios has laid the foundations for the launch of an asset management business aimed at third-party investors. Established in 1997, Waha Capital benefits from a roster of prominent local shareholders that includes Mubadala Development Company, and a distinguished board, chaired by H.E Hussain Jasim Al Nowais.

