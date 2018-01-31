Wagamama's UAE flagship restaurant in The Dubai Mall, officially opens today

Located in the Star Atrium and within walking distance to renowned tourist attractions, the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, the restaurant is modern in design and features the same concept as London’s flagship branch in Covent Garden, with trademark minimalist communal dining tables. Seating 150 customers the venue spans more than 4,000 square feet including an extended outside terrace.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Global brand wagamama, announces today the official opening of its UAE flagship restaurant within one of the world’s busiest shopping malls, The Dubai Mall .

It brings the number of wagamama locations across the UAE to five, with two more in development for 2018. The first wagamama restaurant opened at Crowne Plaza on Sheikh Zayed Road followed by the Greens, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Palm Jumeirah in 2004, 2007 and 2015 respectively.

The opening signifies the wider expansion plan of RMAL Hospitality, the franchise partner for the brand, to deliver world-class experiences to the UAE residents and visitors.

Advertisement

Customers can enjoy signature dishes inspired by the brand’s positive eating philosophy, offering fresh food cooked to order in a centralised open kitchen. The menu includes all of wagamama’s iconic main dishes such as chicken katsu curry, ramen noodles and donburi bowls; and signature sides such as gyozas, chilli squid and hirata buns alongside an extensive choice of fresh juices, mocktails, and desserts. Kids will also enjoy mini versions of these classic dishes including cococino and natural fruit ice lollies in a fun and colorful menu.

Elias Madbak, Director of Operations at RMAL Hospitality, franchise partner for the brand in the UAE remarked: “Today’s official opening is a significant milestone for RMAL and wagamama. We are excited to be at the iconic Dubai Mall.”

Mandeep Sandhu, Group PR and Marketing Manager of RMAL Hospitality, franchise partner for the brand in the UAE added: “We are elated to launch wagamama’s flagship restaurant at this iconic location, bringing this lively brand and it’s fresh Asian-inspired cuisine to a wider, local audience.”

-Ends-

About wagamama

wagamama is a Japanese-inspired pan-asian restaurant combining fresh and nutritious food with friendly service and value for money. With the opening of its first restaurant in London’s Bloomsbury in 1992, wagamama unleashed a new dining experience. Now, wagamama operates in 23 countries including four additional markets in the GCC territories (Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia).

wagamama has received a string of awards, most recently the awards for most admired company and best company in the 2017 CGA Peach Hero and Icon Awards, a prestigious British accolade.

wagamama has also been awarded the 2017 multiple casual dining brand of the year award, 2015 CGA Peach Honours Award for the best evolutionary brand, as well the 2014 consumer choice award (voted for by over 20,000 UK consumers) for the number one brand in the UK in the CGA Peach’s brand-tracker survey, based on customers’ ‘satisfaction’, ‘intention to revisit’ and ‘would you recommend to a friend’. wagamama was runner up in the ‘best brand’ category at the Marketing Society Awards 2015, plus the coveted ‘London's favorite chain restaurant’ award in the 2013 London Zagat guide. wagamama was also highly awarded as one of the best places for kid’s meals in the Soil Association’s 2013 “out to lunch”

About RMAL Hospitality

Launched by the Al Fahim Group in 2007, RMAL Hospitality is a restaurant and hotel development business with extensive experience in the local and international F&B industry. RMAL Hospitality is committed to the development of world-class hospitality, asset management, and real estate products.

RMAL Hospitality currently holds franchise rights to Wagamama and Trader Vic’s in the UAE along with celebrity chef Marco Pierre white’s restaurant’s worldwide except the UK and channel islands.



www.rmalhospitality.com

© Press Release 2018