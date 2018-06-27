W Doha scoops six awards at The Time Out Doha Awards

DOHA: W Doha, the first luxury lifestyle hotel in Qatar, walked away with six prestigious awards at the Time Out Doha Restaurant Awards 2018 held on June 27th W Doha dominated proceedings at the awards ceremony claiming the prestigious top accolade of ‘Restaurant of the Year’ for the bold flavours and fresh appeal of Spice Market. Spice Market also walked away with first place in the ‘Best Asian Restaurant’ category, with Market by Jean-Georges placing top in the ‘Best European’ category and ‘La Spiga by Paper Moon’ winning the ‘Best Italian’ prize.

Widely recognized as the most respected food awards in Qatar, the Time Out Doha awards are a tribute to the city’s finest culinary talent and mark the end of a year’s rigorous reviewing by a panel of food experts seeking out the top restaurant experience. Not only did W Doha come top in four categories, they also won two Highly Commended awards for Wahm and Paper Moon in Jaidah Square respectively. Wassim Daaje, W Doha said, “A huge congratulation to our team who works effortlessly to ensure consistency in service delivered to our guests. I’m delighted that their energy and instinct for what’s original and best have been acknowledged by these honours at the Time Out Doha awards. We’re very happy to add this year’s awards to the several accolades we’ve already won – and to keep on striving to wow our guests. We would also like to thank our loyal guests for trusting us and showing us their support.”

