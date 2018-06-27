W Doha scoops six awards at The Time Out Doha Awards
DOHA: W Doha, the first luxury lifestyle hotel in Qatar, walked away with six prestigious awards at the Time Out Doha Restaurant Awards 2018 held on June 27th
W Doha dominated proceedings at the awards ceremony claiming the prestigious top accolade of ‘Restaurant of the Year’ for the bold flavours and fresh appeal of Spice Market. Spice Market also walked away with first place in the ‘Best Asian Restaurant’ category, with Market by Jean-Georges placing top in the ‘Best European’ category and ‘La Spiga by Paper Moon’ winning the ‘Best Italian’ prize.
Wassim Daaje, W Doha said, “A huge congratulation to our team who works effortlessly to ensure consistency in service delivered to our guests. I’m delighted that their energy and instinct for what’s original and best have been acknowledged by these honours at the Time Out Doha awards. We’re very happy to add this year’s awards to the several accolades we’ve already won – and to keep on striving to wow our guests. We would also like to thank our loyal guests for trusting us and showing us their support.”
About W Doha Hotel & Residences
Casual glamour meets urban energy at W Doha Hotel & Residences. Find insider access to the hottest shopping, buzzing nightlife and full array of restaurants and lounges located in the hotel. W Doha features 289 rooms and suites each with iconic design. Experience creative cuisine at Spice Market and Market by chef Jean-Georges, La Spiga by Paper Moon or try the W Café for mouth-watering snacks. The hotel invites you to mingle at one of the three bars & lounges, the Living Room, Wahm and Crystal, the sleekest spots in town, or kick back and re-energise at the BLISS® Spa or the WET poolside. Finally, get some business done and connect with the world in the Wired Business Centre or meeting rooms. Should guests need to leave the hotel, they can discover historical culture at the Museum of Islamic Arts in the Corniche, or take in the sounds and spices of Souq Waqif, both only minutes away from W Doha, with the help of the hotel’s own W Insiders. Too much choice? Rest assured the W brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever service philosophy, will be able to offer you whatever you want – day or night!© Press Release 2018
