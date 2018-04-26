WSP ranks in the top 25 employers in the UAE for 4th year running

Leading professional services consultancy WSP has been ranked as the 13th Best Company to Work for in the UAE by Great Place to WorkÒ. Great Place to Work is a global research, training and consultancy firm that identifies the best workplaces in over 50 countries worldwide. The official list, announced last night at a ceremony in Dubai, is a ranking of the 25 best employers in the region based on the confidential feedback of employees and an audit of management practices. Companies are judged according to performance in eight key areas: Leadership, wellbeing, giving something back, personal growth, fair deal and how employees feel towards their manager, company and team.

Commenting on the Top Companies List, Maha Zaatari, Managing Director of Great Place to Work in the UAE, said: “The Best Workplaces list recognises organisations that have demonstrated a truly serious commitment to creating workplaces that foster trust, pride and camaraderie amongst their employees. Every organisation that made it onto the list should be proud of this noteworthy accomplishment. Based on our annual benchmarking study, we can say, without a doubt, that these 25 companies are the best workplaces in the UAE.” WSP were praised by Great Place to Work for helping their people feel inspired, connected and empowered; facilitating regular touch points with company leaders and colleagues, establishing their own approach to development and learning, implementing unique ways of celebrating achievements and supporting charitable causes that affect both employees and the industry in which they operate.

