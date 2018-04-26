WSP ranks in the top 25 employers in the UAE for 4th year running
Leading professional services consultancy WSP has been ranked as the 13th Best Company to Work for in the UAE by Great Place to WorkÒ. Great Place to Work is a global research, training and consultancy firm that identifies the best workplaces in over 50 countries worldwide.
The official list, announced last night at a ceremony in Dubai, is a ranking of the 25 best employers in the region based on the confidential feedback of employees and an audit of management practices. Companies are judged according to performance in eight key areas: Leadership, wellbeing, giving something back, personal growth, fair deal and how employees feel towards their manager, company and team.
WSP were praised by Great Place to Work for helping their people feel inspired, connected and empowered; facilitating regular touch points with company leaders and colleagues, establishing their own approach to development and learning, implementing unique ways of celebrating achievements and supporting charitable causes that affect both employees and the industry in which they operate.
“At WSP we pride ourselves on challenging the status quo. Innovative thinking is part of our personality, and as a result, we constantly question the best way to do things, to ensure our people have a unique and rewarding experience of working with us”
WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services consulting firms, with 42,000 staff, based in more than 500 offices, across 40 countries. Together we provide services to transform the built environment and restore the natural environment, and our expertise ranges from environmental remediation to urban planning, from engineering iconic buildings to designing sustainable transport networks, and from developing the energy sources of the future to enabling new ways of extracting essential resources.
With 1,700 people in the Middle East we are working on some of the world's most iconic and complex projects. We take pride in helping our clients to realise their ambitions by offering our unique, local knowledge whilst leveraging our worldwide expertise.
In 2017 WSP won Consultant of the Year at the Construction Week Awards.
Contact: Lucy Connell, Head of Marketing & Communications, WSP in the Middle East
+971564127386 lucy.connell@wsp.com© Press Release 2018