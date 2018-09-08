WISH attends World Health Organization gathering in Senegal

Representatives from WISH were invited to the committee meeting in Senegal by Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in order to better understand the pressing health challenges facing communities across the continent and learn about the efforts being made to control and combat life-threatening diseases such as malaria, Ebola, and other neglected tropical diseases.

Doha, Qatar: The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) , has participated in the 68 th session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa in Dakar, Senegal.

The meeting - opened by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, and Mr. Macky Sall, President of Senegal - was attended by health ministers and ministerial delegations from all 47 countries that constitute the WHO Africa region. They discussed further steps to stem the rise of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease across the continent, as well as highlighting success stories including the announcement of Africa’s last documented case of wild poliovirus two years ago.

During the meeting, Ms. Sultana Afdhal, CEO, WISH, and her team, briefed ministers and other high-level delegates about the forthcoming WISH 2018 summit, to be held at Qatar National Convention Centre on November 13-14. Ms. Afdhal also met with His Excellency Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed Al Qahtani, Ambassador of Qatar to Senegal, to update him on the highlights of the WHO meeting and the role of WISH as an official observer at the session, as well as to review the various projects undertaken by Qatar in Senegal.

Ms. Afdhal said: “WISH is delighted to attend this important event, and we are particularly grateful to be invited as official observers by Dr. Moeti, who graciously took time out of her busy schedule to hear about the forthcoming WISH summit and who has accepted our invitation to attend WISH 2018 in November.

“Attending the Senegal meeting offers us a valuable opportunity to learn first-hand about efforts being made across Africa to improve healthcare provision. It has also enabled to speak to ministers and other delegates about WISH 2018 and answer any questions they may have about our summit. We hope to welcome many of those we had the pleasure of meeting in Dakar to our event in Doha in November.”

WISH 2018 will feature nine research forums, each led by an internationally-renowned expert in their field. The forums will highlight and address topics that cover medical, ethical, technological, and humanitarian aspects of healthcare.

WISH’s biennial Doha summits have quickly become established as major highlights of the global healthcare calendar for the thousands of high-level policy-makers, academics, and professionals who attend. Prospective delegates for WISH 2018 are invited to register their interest via www.wish.org.qa.

