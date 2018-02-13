WGS 2018: Effective Models of Public-Private Partnerships Essential to Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

The spirited discussion between the panelists highlighted the challenges faced by both the public and private sectors in partnering to offer better healthcare services. “Both parties must understand that their end goal is to ensure easily accessible healthcare and the promotion of better health to the general public. PPPs are a must for the world to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, but there is a trust deficit that needs to be addressed, especially as governments change,” said Ghebreyesus.

For the session, titled ‘PPPs for Better Healthcare’, in partnership with WHO, Ghebreyesus was joined by Hartwig Schafer, Vice President, Global Themes from the World Bank, Ghassan Hasbani, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Health, Lebanon, Madeline Bell, President and CEO – Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Managing Director of VPS Healthcare in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai-UAE: Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), led a panel discussion on Public-Private Partnerships and their relative benefit to the healthcare sector in a Global Policy Platform session on day two of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018).

Technology was highlighted as an important component of PPPs, with the World Bank’s Schafer acknowledging the private sector’s ability to be more agile and responsive. “Technology is disrupting all industries including healthcare. In a PPP, the private sector can be entrusted to make the right tech choices. However, the private sector must be able to prove that its solutions are affordable, environmentally sustainable and socially acceptable,” he said.

Key takeaways that emerged from the session were that although PPPs have the potential to be game changers, they require political acceptance and understanding of their benefits as well as patience on the part of the private sector in navigating through existing government regulations and bureaucracy.

Hasbani, Lebanon’s Minister of Health and Deputy Prime Minister, said that Lebanon was encouraged by its recent success in implementing telemedicine across certain sections of the population. “PPPs offer a spectrum of solutions that can range from outsourcing to outright full private ownership and it’s important for governments to determine the best plan for them, otherwise there’s a risk it turns into an overpromising buzzword,” he said.

Madeline Bell, President and CEO – Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, also highlighted the challenges of operating in an environment where policies run the risk of shifting. “Our health center in Philadelphia would have not happened without the city’s land and the city could not have developed our center without our capital and expertise. However, we do spend a lot of time fund-raising and lobbying to make sure that children’s healthcare does not suffer despite changes in Washington,” she said.

“The incentives need to be good for both the public sector and the private sector,” said Shamsheer Vayalil, MD of VPS Healthcare in Abu Dhabi. “Collectively, we need to work together to change the delivery model from ‘break and treat’ to ‘predict and prevent’,” he added.

