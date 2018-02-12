WGS 2018: The Digital World Holds New Possibilities for Nation Branding, Says International Marketing Guru

In his session, titled ‘How to Brand a Nation’, moderated by Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi, Lévy noted that the digital revolution is creating new opportunities for governments. He said: “Nation branding is all about three things: conveying a sense of pride, a sense of belonging and a sense of cohesion”.

Dubai-UAE: – Developing a national brand that showcases a country’s culture and progress is integral to the nation-building process, said Maurice Lévy, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe, one of the world's largest advertising and media conglomerates, on day two of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai today.

Lévy highlighted that relatively younger nations, such as the UAE, have an advantage in nation branding. He said: “You are starting on a blank sheet of paper – it’s like you’re writing a new book. You have tremendous possibilities.”

He added: “In the old world, it was easier to brand nations – you needed a flag, an anthem, monuments and defining values. Today things have changed dramatically – nations have globalized and are being disrupted by new sources of influence: new voices, new authorities, and a new set of universal values.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the leadership’s efforts to brand the nation, he said: “When you see what the UAE has done, it is impressive. There is an incredible strength, modernity, and a will to change and create something for the future.” Referring to the UAE Centennial 2071 project, he said: “It shows that they care about the future and want to build something sustainable.”

Lévy emphasized that strong leadership is an integral part of any national brand. He said: “The leader embodies the policy of a country and its reputation. Leaders have to act, and not just speak, talk the talk and walk the walk.”

Maurice Lévy is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe, which he joined in 1971 as Head of IT. He soon became in charge of business development, including its international footprint, and in 1987 he succeeded the founder, as the CEO. For the past 15 years, he has been leading the group through accelerated transformation, mainly through acquisitions of early digital players and strategic partnerships with incoming media pioneers. Today, Publicis Groupe provides a complete range of integrated communication, advertising marketing, digital technology, and media services to its clients in 108 countries.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features six distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit are being launched during the event.

-Ends-

About the World Government Summit

The World Government Summit is the primary global forum dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide. Each year, the summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity. The World Government Summit is a knowledge exchange platform that converges governments, futurism, technology and innovation. It functions as a thought leadership and networking hub for policymakers, experts and pioneers in human development. As a gateway to the future, the summit analyzes trends, issues and opportunities that humanity is likely to face in the coming decades, while showcasing innovations, best practices and smart solutions that inspire creative ideas on how best to address them.

© Press Release 2018