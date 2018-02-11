WGS 2018: Panelists explore cyber dimensions of humanitarian actions in cities and importance of collaboration between government, private sector

Dubai-UAE: – Humanitarian experts and industry leaders participated in a panel discussion on the cyber dimensions of humanitarian actions in cities as part of the Global Policy Platform segment on the inaugural day of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, chaired the session. Panelists included Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and Kristin Bergtora Sandvik, Research Professor in Humanitarian Studies at the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy said: “We are living in a challenging environment for communities around the world. We need to focus on long-term development. Humanitarian crises have a better chance of getting out of the crisis zone if there is a long-term perspective. Whilst this digital age brings challenges, it’s important to remember that it also brings opportunities – to introduce new formulae and strategies.”

During the session, Her Excellency stressed the growing role of modern technologies in increasing the effectiveness of the response to humanitarian crises, particularly in cities and countries that witness domestic conflicts, where conventional working methods are difficult to implement. This requires humanitarian organizations to regulate and adjust their approach to new technology and data management, including using crowd-sourcing and satellite imagery that have become essential tools in humanitarian response. In addition, they need to integrate emerging concepts that leverage cyber technology.

For his part, Peter Maurer highlighted some of the key challenges and opportunities associated with the digitalization of humanitarian relief efforts. He outlined three major developments that are shaping relief programs today – urbanization, digitalization as well as the movement of conflicts and crises into virtual and digital environments.

Maurer noted that by 2050, four-fifths of the world’s population are predicted to live in cities. He said: “This brings a series of significant safety challenges, as urbanization will bring with it the centralization of infrastructure. This can present devastating consequences – with small actions, tremendous negative impact can occur. If, for example, the electric or water systems are knocked out, it can have hugely devastating consequences on urban communities.”

He added: “This modern-day development means that people living in urban environments are more vulnerable than ever. Digital space is compounding this vulnerability, meaning even more people are exposed. The effective implementation of technology as well as ongoing consultation and dialogue are critical to finding long-term solutions to worldwide humanitarian efforts.”

Mark Lowcock discussed how technologies are transforming the efficiency of relief programs. He said: “We are witnessing a lot of experimentation with new technology, and it is starting to have a very profound effect.”

He added: “Through technology, we now can reach the people we need to and talk to the right person. With the rise of blockchain, we can now ensure the transfer of funds to exactly the right person and enable purchasing power.”

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features six distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit are being launched during the event.

