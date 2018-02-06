WGS 2018: Landmark Group confirmed as retail partner of World Government Summit and partner of Global Dialogue for Happiness

Dubai-UAE:– Organisers of the World Government Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, have named Landmark Group, a leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, as retail partner of the event and also exclusive partner of the Global Dialogue for Happiness.

HE Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi highlights the partnership as a perfect example of private sector leaders contributing to the happiness of societies

Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office and Vice Chairman of the World Government Summit, stressed that the partnership reflects a commitment to enhancing cooperation with private sector leaders and formulating a common vision that contributes to the happiness of societies.

The second pre-WGS Global Dialogue for Happiness takes place on February 10, bringing together 500 government officials, decision makers and experts in a day dedicated to the advancement of human happiness around the world. The World Government Summit, which runs from February 11-13, is a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide.

She said: “The partnership with Landmark Group as a partner for the Global Dialogue for the second year in a row is a reflection of our shared vision to foster a culture of institutional happiness and wellbeing.”

Al Roumi stressed that the global dialogue of happiness has become a reference and knowledge platform to showcase global experiences and open channels of communication between experts and governments to establish a constructive and long-term dialogue on opportunities for improving wellbeing. “This year we will focus on ways to include happiness in government policies to create initiatives and programs that reflect the values of happiness, positivity and wellbeing on the ground,” she said.

Last year, following on from its exclusive partnership of the event, Landmark Group unveiled a first-of-its-kind “Happiness Movement” with the aim of becoming the region’s happiest workplace. The initiative was introduced to enhance work-life balance for the group’s 40,000 staff across the region via several activations which increased overall engagement, connectivity, health and wellbeing.

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO of the Landmark Group, explained the importance of happiness to the company: “At Landmark Group, we are aligned with this vision of the government, and through the Landmark Happiness Movement, our focus is to instill the positive values of ownership, pride and belongingness amongst our people, and to every life that we touch, our people, our customers and our community.

“We launched the Landmark Happiness Movement with over 50 initiatives on education, engagement and fitness to over 55,000 of our people over the last year and look forward to an incredible 2018.

“We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and wellbeing, for the opportunity to be a part of their grand vision for Happiness & Wellbeing.

“The Global Dialogue for Happiness is an anchor event in the happiness vision and we are delighted to be partners in the global discussion on the importance of happiness and wellbeing,” she added.

The World Government Summit features more than 130 speakers – including heads of state, governments and representatives of international organizations - across 120 interactive sessions over three days, and is regarded as a knowledge centre at the intersect between government, futurism, technology and debate.

Jagtiani said: “The World Government Summit is home to inspirational, thought-provoking and future-focused dialogues that aim to shape the future of governments and help improve the lives of citizens worldwide. The Landmark Group, thanks His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for creating such a successful platform that positively impacts people worldwide.

Innovation, Happiness and Wellbeing for our people, our customers and community has always been central to the core vision for us at Landmark Group. We are truly excited to partner with The World Government Summit, an occasion for the government and private sector to come together and shape the future.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event has convened more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

About the World Government Summit

The World Government Summit is the primary global forum dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide. Each year, the summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity. The World Government Summit is a knowledge exchange platform that converges governments, futurism, technology and innovation. It functions as a thought leadership and networking hub for policymakers, experts and pioneers in human development. As a gateway to the future, the summit analyzes trends, issues and opportunities that humanity is likely to face in the coming decades, while showcasing innovations, best practices and smart solutions that inspire creative ideas on how best to address them.

