WGS 2018: Culture Is Not Limited to Age, Gender or Background, Says UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development

Dubai-UAE: The way in which we produce and consume culture is transforming in the 21st century, and will continue to change thanks to the impact of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), on creative industries. That was the message delivered in the panel discussion ‘What is the Future of our Human Culture’, headlined by Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, on day two of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018). The panel also discussed how the UAE can become a thought leader on a new global conversation about the evolution of culture. The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development will play a vital role in ‘facilitating the diffusion of AI in the UAE’s creative economy’, as outlined by the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

In the ‘What is the Future of our Human Culture’ panel part of the ‘The Journey of Human Evolution’ one-hour series, Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi noted that ‘culture is not limited to age, gender or background’. She further highlighted the important role AI will play in driving the evolution of culture, the significance of looking at culture in a cohesive way, accelerating a UAE roadmap for the future of culture and AI, needing a cultural map, as well as embedding culture in education and across all organizations, public or private. The same panel also drew key contributions from distinguished panelists particularly Amit Sood, Director of the Google Cultural Institute, and Dr. Sarah Kenderdine. Director of the Laboratory for Experimental Museology.

Advertisement