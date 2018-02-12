WGEO strengthens cooperation with UNDP
Dubai, UAE: On the 2nd day of the World Government Summit 2018, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Summit (WGEO), met with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Both parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange best practices and experiences in sustainable development, low-carbon green economy, and initiatives to protect the environment.
The meeting was attended by Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO, Frode Mauring, UNDP Resident Representative to the UAE, and Abdul Rahim Sultan, Board Member of WGEO.
Al Tayer also talked about the launch of the AED100 billion Dubai Green Fund that encourages green investment and fosters green growth. He also highlighted Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s partnership with National Bonds to launch the first green fund aggregating 2.4 billion dirhams. The fund will also be the first major green fund that will have a dedicated arm for Sharia compliant investments.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Ribal Dayekh or Iman Saeed
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
+971 4 307 2006 or +971 4 515 0512
Belkiz Fawzy or Eman Hussein
Hattlan Media
+971 50 714 6677 or +971 50 736 6990