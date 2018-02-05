 
Dubai 05 Feb 2018
#uae | 05 February, 2018

WFW law office launches Dubai contentious practice with key Partner hire

Charlotte Bijlani joins the firm on Monday 19 February 2018.

WFW law office launches Dubai contentious practice with key Partner hire
Press Release

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is set to launch a contentious practice in Dubai with the hire of Partner Charlotte Bijlani who joins the firm on Monday 19 February 2018. Prior to joining WFW, Charlotte was a Partner and Head of the International Arbitration Practice at Baker & McKenzie Habib al Mulla in Dubai.

Charlotte is a highly experienced litigator with full rights of audience before both the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) courts and the higher courts of England and Wales. She regularly acts for employers, contractors and funders in construction and engineering disputes across the Middle East, as well as major corporates, developers, investors, financial institutions and high net worth individuals in all types of contentious matters both regionally and in the UK. Her practice extends to litigation, international arbitration, expert determination and mediation, as well as advisory work on litigation risk and avoidance. 

Andrew Baird, WFW Dubai Office Head, commented: “Charlotte is an exceptionally talented lawyer and is highly regarded in the region.  Our practice has until now been best known for its focus on non-contentious finance, corporate and projects related work especially in our key sectors of transport and energy. Her arrival and the inception of our contentious practice in the region will herald a new phase in our development and will allow us to better serve our clients in our key sectors and more widely”. 

Managing Partner Chris Lowe added: “Growing our global litigation and disputes resolution capability is one of our key strategic goals and Charlotte moving to WFW is a high profile example of our commitment to, and success in, doing just that”.

Charlotte said: “WFW not only has a highly regarded practice in the Middle East, it also offers a superb global platform with a strong brand for high quality work that will be attractive to my clients. I look forward to helping develop the disputes practice regionally, as well as working with all my new colleagues across WFW’s global network”.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:
Will Salomone
External Communications
wsalomone@wfw.com
Tel: +44 20 3036 9847
wfw.com

Watson, Farley & Williams is an international law firm with offices in Athens, Bangkok, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome and Singapore. The firm currently has c. 550 lawyers and over 900 staff.

Watson Farley & Williams is a leading international law firm providing services of high quality and value to clients throughout a range of industry sectors, with particular focus on: Energy & Infrastructure, Maritime, Natural Resources, Real Estate and Transport. Lawyers from our international offices work as integrated teams to provide practical, commercially focused legal services. Our locations allow us sufficient geographical spread to be competitive in the global market and to provide consistently high quality legal services to our clients.

All references to ‘Watson Farley & Williams’ and ‘the firm’ in this document mean Watson Farley & Williams LLP and/or its affiliated undertakings. Any reference to a 'partner' means a member of Watson Farley & Williams LLP, or a member or partner in an affiliated undertaking, or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualification.

