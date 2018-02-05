WFW law office launches Dubai contentious practice with key Partner hire
Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is set to launch a contentious practice in Dubai with the hire of Partner Charlotte Bijlani who joins the firm on Monday 19 February 2018. Prior to joining WFW, Charlotte was a Partner and Head of the International Arbitration Practice at Baker & McKenzie Habib al Mulla in Dubai.
Charlotte is a highly experienced litigator with full rights of audience before both the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) courts and the higher courts of England and Wales. She regularly acts for employers, contractors and funders in construction and engineering disputes across the Middle East, as well as major corporates, developers, investors, financial institutions and high net worth individuals in all types of contentious matters both regionally and in the UK. Her practice extends to litigation, international arbitration, expert determination and mediation, as well as advisory work on litigation risk and avoidance.
Managing Partner Chris Lowe added: “Growing our global litigation and disputes resolution capability is one of our key strategic goals and Charlotte moving to WFW is a high profile example of our commitment to, and success in, doing just that”.
-Ends-
For further information, please contact:
Will Salomone
External Communications
wsalomone@wfw.com
Tel: +44 20 3036 9847
wfw.com
Watson, Farley & Williams is an international law firm with offices in Athens, Bangkok, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome and Singapore. The firm currently has c. 550 lawyers and over 900 staff.
Watson Farley & Williams is a leading international law firm providing services of high quality and value to clients throughout a range of industry sectors, with particular focus on: Energy & Infrastructure, Maritime, Natural Resources, Real Estate and Transport. Lawyers from our international offices work as integrated teams to provide practical, commercially focused legal services. Our locations allow us sufficient geographical spread to be competitive in the global market and to provide consistently high quality legal services to our clients.
All references to ‘Watson Farley & Williams’ and ‘the firm’ in this document mean Watson Farley & Williams LLP and/or its affiliated undertakings. Any reference to a 'partner' means a member of Watson Farley & Williams LLP, or a member or partner in an affiliated undertaking, or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualification.© Press Release 2018