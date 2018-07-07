WCM-Q research reveals secrets of the cell
Doha – WCM-Q researchers have discovered that a protein known to play a key role in cholesterol uptake and brain development is also crucial to the process of reproduction.
Discovered in 1922, the Very Low-Density Lipoprotein Receptor (VLDLR) protein, has long been known to facilitate the migration of neurons in the developing brain and to play a role in cholesterol uptake. Up until now its role as a chaperone protein for membrane receptor trafficking was unknown.
The WCM-Q team used a research approach known as untargeted quantitative proteomics to study the interactions of proteins at cellular level. Using this technique, they were able to identify VLDLR as an mPR-interacting protein. The research team also made use of advanced biochemistry and microscopy techniques to confirm the findings. Interestingly, by knocking down VLDLR protein levels within oocytes, they observed an inhibition of oocyte maturation and significantly much less mPR at the plasma membrane.
The study, entitled ‘The VLDL receptor regulates membrane progesterone receptor trafficking and non-genomic signaling’, has now been published in a leading international journal, the Journal of Cell Science. The research was considered so significant that the Journal of Cell Science recognized Dr. Nader’s contribution in their ‘First Person’ series of articles.
The study was supported by the Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF) grant NPRP 7-709-3-195 and the Biomedical Research Program (BMRP) of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, a program supported by Qatar Foundation.
Dr. Machaca, associate dean of research at WCM-Q, who has led the research, said: “The discovery that the VLDL Receptor plays an essential role in oocyte maturation was quite unexpected and reveals a novel function for this class of proteins that was previously not appreciated. This could have significant implications not only on oocyte maturation but other signaling pathways where non-genomic steroid signaling plays important role.” He added: “Dr. Nader’s efforts in taking this project to conclusion in collaboration with other members of the lab were nothing short of stellar.”
About Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar
Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.
