Vision 2030 commitment continues in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as MISK and Virgin Hyperloop One create new program to train Saudi Engineers

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (“Misk”) and Virgin Hyperloop One announced today the Misk / Virgin Hyperloop One Internship Program for Saudi Arabian engineering students and postgraduates from June 25th – Aug 31st 2018 in USA. Josh Giegel‏, the Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Hyperloop One said “we are delighted to build upon our partnership with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation "Misk" and provide opportunities for young, bright, smart Saudis to learn more about how our cutting-edge technology will transform not only the Kingdom, the Gulf and also the world“

The Misk / Virgin Hyperloop One Internship Program is designed for young leaders in the engineering field to develop their abilities through a comprehensive learning experience at Virgin Hyperloop One. Moreover, it will provide students with an opportunity to work alongside some of the world’s brightest engineers as they develop and build systems for the Hyperloop, a new mode of transportation that moves freight and people quickly, safely, on-demand and direct from origin to destination. Students will also enjoy weekly events with the senior management team. In the program, the students will enjoy a tour of Devloop, Virgin Hyperloop One’s operational full-scale Hyperloop test track in Nevada. Moreover, they will join a relevant engineering team, and be assigned a mentor for the remainder of the program in Los Angeles. Following an intensive induction and orientation period, students will work alongside engineers as they complete their tasks and collaborate with other areas of the business. Students will complete an individual project through the program, and present conclusions to the teams from Misk and Virgin Hyperloop One in the final week.

Advertisement