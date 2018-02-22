Vision 2030 commitment continues in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as MISK and Virgin Hyperloop One create new program to train Saudi Engineers
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (“Misk”) and Virgin Hyperloop One announced today the Misk / Virgin Hyperloop One Internship Program for Saudi Arabian engineering students and postgraduates from June 25th – Aug 31st 2018 in USA.
Josh Giegel, the Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Hyperloop One said “we are delighted to build upon our partnership with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation "Misk" and provide opportunities for young, bright, smart Saudis to learn more about how our cutting-edge technology will transform not only the Kingdom, the Gulf and also the world“
In the program, the students will enjoy a tour of Devloop, Virgin Hyperloop One’s operational full-scale Hyperloop test track in Nevada. Moreover, they will join a relevant engineering team, and be assigned a mentor for the remainder of the program in Los Angeles. Following an intensive induction and orientation period, students will work alongside engineers as they complete their tasks and collaborate with other areas of the business. Students will complete an individual project through the program, and present conclusions to the teams from Misk and Virgin Hyperloop One in the final week.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation (the Misk Foundation) is a non-profit philanthropic foundation established by H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discover, develop and empower Saudi youth to become active participants in the knowledge economy. It specifically focuses on four key areas: education, creative and digital media, technology, and culture and arts. Misk pursues this agenda both through its own programs, and through partnerships with local and global organizations.
