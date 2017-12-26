Visa brings cardholders irresistible deals this Dubai Shopping Festival

· Consumers can avail deals by registering on Visa Explore App, spending on their debit and credit cards, earning and redeeming loyalty points for some irresistible deals this DSF

Visa cardholders can avail of irresistible deals and promotions across iconic UAE brands by simply downloading the Visa Explore mobile app and registering for the DSF promotion. Visa has enhanced the Visa Explore App by integrating a loyalty program capability, allowing Visa cardholders to use the app for earning and redeeming loyalty points.

For every AED 200 spent with a Visa debit or credit card at a participating DSF merchant, cardholders will earn loyalty points called ‘Vcoins’, which can redeemed for a range of deals including: AED 3,000 off a hotel stay at Burj Al Arab, AED 2,000 discount on Damas jewelry, as well as discounts at Sharaf DG and Ahmed Seddiqi. The two highest Vcoin earners each week will be offered an additional AED 50,000 off on a brand-new Toyota of their choice.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Karim Beg, Head of Marketing – MENA, Visa, said: “With each passing year, Visa consistently increases the value proposition it brings to its cardholders during Dubai Shopping Festival by partnering with some of the city’s most popular and beloved brands. A long-standing partner of the world-famous shopping event, we aim to encourage residents and tourists to spend digitally, forgoing the hassles of carrying cash and enjoying a seamless, secure and rewarding shopping experience with their Visa cards.”

The announcement today from Visa is aligned with the company’s vision of a cashless economy across the region and its commitment to make every day spends rewarding for consumers and merchants alike. Offers will be available from 26 December to 27 January 2018 on the Visa Explore app, which can be downloaded from both the Apple Store and Google Play.

Organized by Dubai Tourism’s Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, DSF will be marking its twenty-third edition this year and is expected to attract millions of shoppers to the city for its month-long duration.

