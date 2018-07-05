Virtual Reality industry to gather steam in UAE by 2019: IEC
Dubai: Virtual Reality (VR) has been a revelation for the entertainment and leisure industry in UAE and the rest of the GCC region. While VR has been around for quite some time, it has recently provided the opportunity for theme parks to present new and exciting experiences to their visitors. Industry experts such as International Expo Consults, organisers of DEAL - the largest exhibition for the entertainment and leisure industry in the MENA region, are foresee this concept to take off completely by 2019.
According to Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC, “Theme parks have always been tried to provide exotic experiences to the visitors. Earlier they used to utilize painted sceneries, and then dark rides, animatronics, projections and then 3D technology. VR is the next step in the evolution of the entertainment segment and has been talked as the next big thing in the industry. In DEAL 2018, we had multiple exhibitors such as ASI, Warehouse of Games, Kyona and many Chinese exhibitors who had VR based games and applications. Virtual Reality is a popular concept that has captured the attention of the world. Even in Dubai, there are many options for VR based rides in Hub Zero, Magic Planet and the VR Park that opened up earlier this year.”
Another method of utilizing VR without involving the rides in the park is to have free roaming VR experiences. Visitors can be armed with weapons to blast aliens or zombies or other villains in an immersive video game. Various branded titles such as ghostbusters, Star Wars have already leant their trademarks for similar experiences. Perhaps developers will figure out a way to merge the two and provide a combination of free roaming and VR ride enhancement experience.
DEAL 2019 will represent the largest gathering of entertainment and leisure industry’s key players and visitors from the Middle East, Africa, US, Mediterranean and Asian countries. DEAL has shaped the region’s entertainment industry for the last two and a half decades and it has brought together opinion leaders and high-tech innovations all on one platform. Opening its doors for the 25th time, DEAL 2019 is scheduled to be held between the 25th-27th March 2019 at Halls 1, 2, 3 and 4 at the World Trade Centre, Dubai.
