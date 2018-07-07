Viewership of World Cup games will remain high despite exit of Arab teams

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The World Cup created harmony among all the people of the world despite differences in team preferences. It has also contributed to breaking the boundaries between Arab people with the participation of four teams for the first time. Following the results of the Arab matches this year in the FIFA World Cup, Kantar- One of the largest global research agencies- carried the research to understand fans feels and views.

According to the study, a large number of fans of the World Cup expected the Saudi team to qualify beyond the group stage by 58%. It is worth noting that the Saudi team returned to the international championship after a 12-year absence. Stephen Hillebrand, CEO Kantar Insights, MENAP said “There was huge hope and expectation around the participation of Arab teams in the World Cup. Although there is obvious disappointment around the exit of Saudi and Egypt teams in particular, interest in the tournament remain very high.”

Advertisement