Viewership of World Cup games will remain high despite exit of Arab teams
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The World Cup created harmony among all the people of the world despite differences in team preferences. It has also contributed to breaking the boundaries between Arab people with the participation of four teams for the first time.
Following the results of the Arab matches this year in the FIFA World Cup, Kantar- One of the largest global research agencies- carried the research to understand fans feels and views.
Stephen Hillebrand, CEO Kantar Insights, MENAP said “There was huge hope and expectation around the participation of Arab teams in the World Cup. Although there is obvious disappointment around the exit of Saudi and Egypt teams in particular, interest in the tournament remain very high.”
The methods of watching the tournament vary among the public, some of them are subscribed to sports packages that broadcast the games, while others prefer to watch them in cafes. The study found that 63% prefer to watch matches in the comfort of residents homes, while 13% prefer to watch them in cafes.
Finally, the percentage of watching matches will remain high despite the exit of the Arab teams from the World Cup, with 24% expecting Brazil to win followed by France with 7%.© Press Release 2018
