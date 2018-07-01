Veolia signs contract with Egyptian Electricity Holding Company to construct water and wastewater treatment systems
Veolia, the global leader in optimized resource management through its subsidiary Veolia Water Technologies, has been awarded a contract by Egyptian Electricity Holding Company to construct and set up water and wastewater treatment plants for Assiut Supercritical Power Plant and Cairo West Power Plant.
Supporting Egypt Vision 2030 to drive sustainable urban development and economic growth, the State-owned Egyptian Electricity Holding Company chose Veolia Water Technologies due to its extensive experience in the power generation market both in Egypt and across the wider Middle East region, and for its technical expertise in the process and design of wastewater treatment systems for supercritical power plants.
“Through Veolia Water Technologies’ customized design, build and operational services and treatment facilities we are able to cater to the Egyptian market’s needs. We are proud to be part of the solution of addressing the water scarcity and power outages in the country.”
Veolia Water Technologies was one of the earliest companies in the region to introduce continuous electro-deionization (CEDI) system to the Egyptian power market, which lessens chemical consumption and eliminates chemically contaminated wastewater. Delivering a high return on experience from the South Helwan Power Plant, the French-owned company provides a variety of best-in-class solutions, including ultrafiltration, electro-deionization, industrial wastewater treatment, and potable water systems.
