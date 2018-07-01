Veolia signs contract with Egyptian Electricity Holding Company to construct water and wastewater treatment systems

Veolia, the global leader in optimized resource management through its subsidiary Veolia Water Technologies, has been awarded a contract by Egyptian Electricity Holding Company to construct and set up water and wastewater treatment plants for Assiut Supercritical Power Plant and Cairo West Power Plant. Supporting Egypt Vision 2030 to drive sustainable urban development and economic growth, the State-owned Egyptian Electricity Holding Company chose Veolia Water Technologies due to its extensive experience in the power generation market both in Egypt and across the wider Middle East region, and for its technical expertise in the process and design of wastewater treatment systems for supercritical power plants.

“We are committed to our promise of resourcing the world and continue to bring this commitment to Egypt, as seen with our partnership with Egyptian Electricity Holding Company ,” said Thierry Froment, Chief Operating Officer, Veolia Water Technologies Middle East. “Through Veolia Water Technologies’ customized design, build and operational services and treatment facilities we are able to cater to the Egyptian market’s needs. We are proud to be part of the solution of addressing the water scarcity and power outages in the country.”

Advertisement