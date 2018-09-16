Van Wagoner Ventures to present smartgrid transportation ecosystem vision at US Commerce Dept. Middle East Trade Mission

SAN FRANCISCO/PRNewswire/ -- To support the US Commerce Department in their mission to broaden partnerships with Middle Eastern investors, Van Wagoner Ventures has been selected to be part of the US Trade Mission from October 20-25, 2018. Van Wagoner Ventures will meet with the US Commerce Department's network of private equity and venture capital investors to share their investment thesis for their new Fund and forthcoming whitepaper on building the smartgrid of the future.

Van Wagoner Ventures' thesis is aligned with major trends already present around the GCC states including mega-city projects such as NEOM, King Abdullah Economic City, and Masdar City as well as transportation initiatives like the metro lines in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.