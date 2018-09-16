Van Wagoner Ventures to present smartgrid transportation ecosystem vision at US Commerce Dept. Middle East Trade Mission
SAN FRANCISCO/PRNewswire/ -- To support the US Commerce Department in their mission to broaden partnerships with Middle Eastern investors, Van Wagoner Ventures has been selected to be part of the US Trade Mission from October 20-25, 2018. Van Wagoner Ventures will meet with the US Commerce Department's network of private equity and venture capital investors to share their investment thesis for their new Fund and forthcoming whitepaper on building the smartgrid of the future.
Van Wagoner Ventures' thesis is aligned with major trends already present around the GCC states including mega-city projects such as NEOM, King Abdullah Economic City, and Masdar City as well as transportation initiatives like the metro lines in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.
Garrett Van Wagoner Managing Director says, "We are currently marketing our fourth product in the mobility connected space and our portfolio companies will be at the vanguard of the Fourth Generation Industrial Revolution reshaping society by connecting the way people live, work, and travel. Intelligent transportation will be a critical piece of the puzzle ultimately creating impact through an inter-dependent cleaner more efficient sustainable interconnected grid."
"This paradigm will be led by new economy technology solutions from entrepreneurial ventures in many disciplines including software applications for connected services, telematics and logistics, alternative fuels, infrastructure support and smart grid connected solutions," says Nikos Acuña, Partner at Van Wagoner Ventures, futurist, and Chief Visionary at Sizmek, an AI martech company.
As part of the US trade mission in October VW Ventures aims to develop long term relationships in the region to bring the following benefits to its partners:
- Limited Partners can expect top tier results which, VW Ventures has consistently earned,
- Access to two way dialogue to keep partners informed of new emerging technology and its effect on the region and their daily lives,
- Co-investment opportunities in many of VW Venture's target portfolio Companies,
- Extended business opportunities with target portfolio companies that have not addressed international expansion, either as joint venture partners or local/regional distribution arrangements.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537525/Van_Wagoner_Ventures_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Van Wagoner Ventures
