Van Cleef & Arpels announces their third year partnership with 21, 39 Jeddah Arts

High Jewelry Maison to participate with an exclusive exhibition titled “Timeless Couture”

Jeddah: High Jewelry Maison Van Cleef & Arpels proudly announces their partnership with 21,39 Jeddah Arts for the third consecutive year, showcasing their extraordinary craftsmanship and savoir-faire of the master jewelers. As a passionate supporter of the arts, the Maison is glad to take part in the fifth edition of this annual contemporary Art Exhibition organized by the Saudi Art Council, starting on the 7th of February 2018 in the thriving city of Jeddah. This year’s theme “Refusing to Be Still” aims to enrich the Jeddah art scene, providing a display of outstanding work of more than thirty Saudi and international artists through a series of special exhibitions, workshops and educational forums.

In the course of over a century of History, Van Cleef & Arpels has provided legendary unique pieces that defy time, where each of them has an extraordinary story to tell. In line with the exhibition’s theme, the Maison will focus its participation around Couture, being one of its main elements of inspiration, and will display an array of creations featuring some of its most celebrated and unique High Jewelry and Heritage pieces. Haute Couture has been an inspiration for Van Cleef & Arpels since the roaring twenties, an era marked by the freedom, extravagance, and modernism of design. Over the years, the Maison has transformed the evening bag into a sophisticated accessory like the Minaudière® precious case, adorned hats with diamond pins, and mimicked the appearance of cloth through precious metals, celebrating this exclusive art, in which craftsmanship is dedicated to an ideal of elegance.

Advertisement