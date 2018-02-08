Van Cleef & Arpels announces their third year partnership with 21, 39 Jeddah Arts
High Jewelry Maison to participate with an exclusive exhibition titled “Timeless Couture”
Jeddah: High Jewelry Maison Van Cleef & Arpels proudly announces their partnership with 21,39 Jeddah Arts for the third consecutive year, showcasing their extraordinary craftsmanship and savoir-faire of the master jewelers. As a passionate supporter of the arts, the Maison is glad to take part in the fifth edition of this annual contemporary Art Exhibition organized by the Saudi Art Council, starting on the 7th of February 2018 in the thriving city of Jeddah. This year’s theme “Refusing to Be Still” aims to enrich the Jeddah art scene, providing a display of outstanding work of more than thirty Saudi and international artists through a series of special exhibitions, workshops and educational forums.
Haute Couture has been an inspiration for Van Cleef & Arpels since the roaring twenties, an era marked by the freedom, extravagance, and modernism of design. Over the years, the Maison has transformed the evening bag into a sophisticated accessory like the Minaudière® precious case, adorned hats with diamond pins, and mimicked the appearance of cloth through precious metals, celebrating this exclusive art, in which craftsmanship is dedicated to an ideal of elegance.
“Van Cleef & Arpels is proud to take part, once again, in 21, 39 Jeddah Arts, and witness the constant development of the art scene in Saudi Arabia.” says Alessandro Maffi, Van Cleef & Arpels Managing Director Middle East and India. “We are ardent supporters of local artists and designers, and strongly believe that this exhibition is a great platform to introduce Saudi talent to the world.”
Visit the Van Cleef & Arpels booth from February 7th at 21,39 Jeddah Arts located at:
Gate 2 Gold Moor Mall
Al Zahra dist. 7216 Ahmad Al Attas St. Unit 1
P.O. Box 2545
Jeddah 23425
Saudi Arabia