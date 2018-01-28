Value of 707 healthcare projects in the GCC exceeds $61bln, BNC Construction Intelligence says

The number of hospital projects in the reached 445, with estimated value exceeding Dh190 billion, BNC Network says

2. Mandatory health insurance and higher oil price expected to boost spending in the healthcare sector that will create new jobs and help GCC economies to grow

Dubai, UAE - The total value of 707 healthcare projects exceeded Dh223.50 billion (US$60.9 billion) in January 2018, according to the latest GCC Construction Intelligence report issued by BNC Network, the largest and most comprehensive construction intelligence platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Of these, 445 projects worth US$51.9 billion (Dh190.47 billion) are hospital projects while the rest 262 projects worth US$9 billion (Dh33 billion) are medical clinics or research centres.

Out of the 707 projects in the GCC, 264 worth $24.7 billion (US$90.64 billion) are under construction, 227 projects worth US$12.7 billion are in the design and pipeline while there are 75 healthcare projects with a combined estimated value of US$1.76 billion (Dh6.46 billion) in tender.

The healthcare industry constitutes 4 per cent of all active projects in the GCC's urban construction sector and in dollar terms, these projects account for 5 per cent of the total estimated value, according to BNC Network’s construction intelligence.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, eight healthcare contracts with a combined estimated value of US$813.9 million (Dh2.98 billion) were awarded in the GCC. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the number of healthcare contract awards in the GCC increased by 33 per cent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

“Mandatory health insurance scheme, that is gradually bringing the entire population of the GCC under medical insurance cover is driving investment in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other healthcare facilities,” Avin Gidwani, Chief Executive Officer of BNC Network, says. “With higher oil price, the GCC will see increased investment in infrastructure, housing and these activities will create new employment that will increase demand for more healthcare projects.

“Historically, the GCC healthcare sector was driven by the public sector hospitals that offered subsidised medical care and almost free medicines. However, there has been a fundamental shift in the healthcare system, where the employers are now being made responsible for the employees’ medical care and welfare. This necessitated the introduction of the mandatory health insurance schemes and created a demand for increased number of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.”

In December, the number of healthcare projects in the GCC decreased by 1 per cent as compared to November 2017 and the total estimated value of these projects decreased by 2 per cent. Notable projects like New Khasab Hospital located in Oman worth US$197.5 million was awarded during December, 2017.

Six healthcare projects with a combined estimated value of US$600.6 million were completed during December 2017.

